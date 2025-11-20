The Family Stone Sequel in the works as director Thomas Bezucha pays tribute to Diane Keaton

Just one month after the shock passing of film icon Diane Keaton, The Family Stone director Thomas Bezucha revealed that he is currently in the midst of developing a sequel to the beloved Christmas rom-com.

Advertisement

Bezucha mentioned the potential sequel during an interview about what it was like working with the late 79-year-old, who played the matriarch, Sybil, in The Family Stone.

Diane Keaton played the family matriarch, Sybil Stone, in the bonkers Christmas flick. (Image: The Family Stone / 20th Century Fox)

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil [Keaton] for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha said, per CNN.

“Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

Advertisement

When Bezucha heard the news that Keaton has passed away back in October, he said it confirmed the need to “do a good job by the rest of the cast” and “honour her even more”.

However, the director said that he was only keen on making a sequel if the original cast was interested in making a return to the Family Stone universe.

““I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan,” he said, claiming that he’s received positive responses from the cast that he’s reached out to so far.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton during “The Family Stone” Los Angeles Premiere in 2005. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Advertisement

What’s the original The Family Stone about?

The original chaotic Christmas flick was released in 2005. It starred Diane Keaton alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano and Craig T. Nelson.

Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney, left) introduces his girlfriend Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) to his father Kelly (Craig T. Nelson), mother Sybil (Diane Keaton) and sister Amy (Rachel McAdams). (Image: The Family Stone)

The film follows woman named Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) who is brought to Connecticut by her boyfriend Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) to spend Christmas with his family.

With her uptight nature, Meredith doesn’t really gel with the expressive Stone family. She especially doesn’t vibe with Everett’s parents, Sybil (Diane Keaton) and Kelly (Craig T. Nelson), who become worried that Meredith is after the family’s cherished diamond ring.

Advertisement

In need of some emotional support, Meredith decides to call in her sister, Julie (Claire Danes), who ends up only causing more drama.

Where can I watch The Family Stone?

While there’s only talk of the sequel at this stage, you can get reacquainted with the original 2005 film, The Family Stone, on Stan.

Happy watching!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.