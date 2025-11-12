The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunite in the sequel we’ve all been waiting for

It’s been 20 long years since we heard from The Devil Wear’s Prada‘s Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly but now they’re back — just in time for spring. How Ground breaking.

The The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been somewhat documented after the cast and crew began shooting in June this year in New York City. For weeks, photos of Anne Hathaway and the rest of the star-studded cast dressed to the nines as they filmed throughout the city streets were all over the internet.

Anne Hathaway spotted shooting The Devil Wears Prada 2 in June. (Image: Getty)

But now, we finally get to see what the original director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna were cooking up for the sequel.

So, for everything we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2, keep on reading.

Fans got such a kick out of seeing the filming happen in New York City. (Image: Getty)

Is there a trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Oh, you bet there is!

The teaser trailer dropped this morning and while it is only 52 seconds long, it is everything I could’ve dreamed of and more.

When does The Devil Wears Prada 2 come out?

Mark your calendars and gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit cinemas on April 30, 2026.

What is the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

As you might have guessed, The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicks off 20 years after the first film. According to Variety, the plot follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) — who are now long-time colleagues — as they navigate the slow decline of print publishing and deal with the emergence of the new digital world.

It will also see them come head to head to head with their former co-worker, Emily (Emily Blunt).

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 14: Emily Blunt is seen on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” on August 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Just in case you need a reminder, the original film began with Andy, a recent college graduate, desperate to get her foot in the door of the publishing world. While she initially dreams of becoming a serious journalist, she accepts a role at the fashion magazine, Runway.

Through wrestling with her work-life balance, she learns that fashion isn’t a silly and frilly as she first thinks, and discovers that she’s actually pretty damn good at her job.

Who is in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Thankfully, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees all of the main cast return for the sequel.

Anne Hathaway is returning as a much wiser Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep reprises her role of Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt will be back as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci will be reviving his beloved character Nigel.

Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway in 2006. (Image: Getty).

Tracie Thoms will be reprising her role as Lily, Andy’s best friend while Tibor Feldman will also be coming back as the chairman of the magazine publisher, Elias-Clark.

The original cast will be joined by a stellar line up of fresh faces including, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

Most excitingly, the sequel will also feature Aussie star Patrick Brammell as Andy’s love interest.

Patrick Brammall and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in Brooklyn. (Photo by Raymond Hall / Getty)

Where can I watch the original The Devil Wears Prada?

If you’re feeling amped for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and need a pinch of that high-fashion goodness, don’t worry.

You can watch the original The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+ and Apple TV.

Happy watching!

