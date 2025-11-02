The Block’s Foreman Dan and wife Dani announce pregnancy news, one year after losing daughter

Dan and Dani, who competed on the 2012 season of The Block have announced they are expecting a baby.

The couple shared the heart-warming announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of themselves on the beach with Dani’s baby bump on display.

Dan and Dani are expecting their second child in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

The heartwarming news comes almost a year after they lost their daughter, Billie, at just ten days old.

“As sure as the sun rises and sets each day, she is with us for this next chapter…Billie’s sibling coming 2026,” the couple captioned the announcement post. “To those navigating pregnancy and infant loss, IVF, and fertility challenges — we see you.

The Block’s Tess and Luke were among thousands of messages congratulating the couple.

“We are all at home screaming with joy,” they commented on Instagram. “The best news ever. Sending you all so much love for this next chapter.”

The couple lost their daughter, Billie, in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The news comes just months after The Block foreman opened up about the heartbreaking family tragedy during the most recent season of the house renovation series.

Joined by wife Dani, the couple opened up about their heartbreak, marking the first time they spoke on television about the death of Billie.

“I guess most people here would know our journey last year. We had our little girl, Billie – she arrived on the eighth of the twelfth last year,” Dan told the cast and crew. “Due to some… complications through birth, we only got to spend ten days with our beautiful girl, Billie.”

“We’re actually very grateful for those ten days – her time was spent in the NICU department at the Women’s Hospital in Melbourne,” added Dani. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end in the way that it should have for us, but our time there, as Dan said, was really with Billie.”

“Getting to know the nurses and doctors will be probably one of the things that we remember forever.”

In the months following their loss, the couple established Billie’s Besties to honour their late daughter’s memory. The foundation aims to raise money for the NICU at the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

