The Block host Scotty Cam’s unusual way of remembering his dogs

We know Scotty Cam is a passionate dog lover, but did you know he’s so mad about his pooches he’s had them stuffed!

The much-loved TV host has been quietly keeping his deceased pets close by – by having them professionally taxidermied and freeze-dried.

“If you walk into Scotty’s house, you’ll see the legacy of his dogs still very much alive in the living room,” one insider reveals. “He’s incredibly proud of it and he’s quick to tell anyone who’ll listen that it’s the best thing he’s ever done.”

Scotty happily recommends the unusual collection to others, too.

“He says it’s the perfect way to honour a pet and he’s convinced plenty of people to look into it themselves.”

Scotty’s love for his four-legged friends clearly runs deep. In fact, in a throwback blog post, the TV host reflected on just how important dogs have been in his life – and why he’s so committed to keeping their memory alive.

“I’ve been very lucky in my life, as I’ve had a dog since the day I was born – Barney, Buffy, Clarrie, Lizzie, Rosie – sometimes two at once. Dogs to me are an essential part of life, the greatest, most forgiving loyal companions anyone could have. It’s certainly a sad day when one of your champs moves on. I’ve seen the toughest blokes shed a tear,” Scotty wrote.

He went on to share his no-nonsense approach to raising dogs, noting: “My theory on training dogs is to be super tough (not cruel of course) in the first year. Watch them like hawks, ride them hard, rouse on them, growl at them and after that you’ll just about end up with a loving, obedient, well-mannered mate. A badly behaved dog who doesn’t listen, won’t stay or wanders off usually gets left at home or run over or given away. Trust me: obedient dogs have a much better life.”

It’s a philosophy that’s stayed with him over the years. “Rosie, my red Cattle/Kelpie cross, comes with me all the time because she’s well-mannered. My last dog, Lizzie, a black and tan Kelpie cross, was a beauty, she never missed a day’s work. I loved her so much I couldn’t let her go so I had her stuffed. She’s in my house now, collar and ears up ready to go, and I say ‘G’day’ to her every night when I get home. I know it’s not for everyone but I like it – she was too good to bury.”

And as for the future? Scotty’s already got a plan: “I’ve told my wife that by the time I’m 80 I’m gonna have three or four dogs lined up in the lounge room… perfect.”

