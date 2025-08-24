Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment The Block

All of the week four main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe reveals shown on The Block 2025

See the judges’ feedback.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Week four of The Block 2025 saw this year’s contestants tackling one of the most important rooms in the house: the main bedroom.

Advertisement

Some teams excelled, while others received some harsh feedback from the judges.

Here’s how the contestants fared this week!

The Block 2025 week 4 main bedroom room reveals

(Credit: Nine)

Emma & Ben

Judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox were very impressed with House One’s efforts this week – especially their burgundy colour palette.

They said the bedroom was ‘close to perfect’, with Marty saying buyers will appreciate the luxurious nature of the walk-in wardrobe.

Emma and Ben received a total score of 28/30 and spent $24,575.

Advertisement
(Credit: Nine)

Han & Can

Over in House Two, the judges weren’t quite as enthusiastic about what they saw.

Marty brutally said he hated everything about the room and Shaynna felt Han and Can had an identity crisis as all of their rooms so far have been very different.

Overall, Han and Can received a score of 20/30 and spent $18,643.

(Credit: Nine)

Britt & Taz

The judges loved what they saw in Britt and Taz’s main bedroom, saying there was a lot of ‘wow’ factor. 

They were all very impressed with the styling and design choices and thought it was a near-perfect room.

Britt and Taz ultimately won the week after receiving a score of 29/30. They spent a total of $15,074.

(Credit: Nine)

Sonny & Alicia

Sonny and Alicia received mixed feedback from the judges this week. They loved the lighting plan but didn’t love the execution.

Shaynna remarked that the bedroom felt very ‘corporate’.

The judges gave Sonny and Alicia a score of 21.5/30 and they spent $19,172.

(Credit: Nine)

Robby & Mat

The judges were impressed with the paintwork in Robby and Mat’s main bedroom, and Darren loved the four-post bed.

They said it was very hard to fault either space!

Robby and Mat spent $17,933 and were given a score of 25/30.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement