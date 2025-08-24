All of the week four main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe reveals shown on The Block 2025

Week four of The Block 2025 saw this year’s contestants tackling one of the most important rooms in the house: the main bedroom.
Some teams excelled, while others received some harsh feedback from the judges.
Here’s how the contestants fared this week!
The Block 2025 week 4 main bedroom room reveals
Emma & Ben
Judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox were very impressed with House One’s efforts this week – especially their burgundy colour palette.
They said the bedroom was ‘close to perfect’, with Marty saying buyers will appreciate the luxurious nature of the walk-in wardrobe.
Emma and Ben received a total score of 28/30 and spent $24,575.
Han & Can
Over in House Two, the judges weren’t quite as enthusiastic about what they saw.
Marty brutally said he hated everything about the room and Shaynna felt Han and Can had an identity crisis as all of their rooms so far have been very different.
Overall, Han and Can received a score of 20/30 and spent $18,643.
Britt & Taz
The judges loved what they saw in Britt and Taz’s main bedroom, saying there was a lot of ‘wow’ factor.
They were all very impressed with the styling and design choices and thought it was a near-perfect room.
Britt and Taz ultimately won the week after receiving a score of 29/30. They spent a total of $15,074.
Sonny & Alicia
Sonny and Alicia received mixed feedback from the judges this week. They loved the lighting plan but didn’t love the execution.
Shaynna remarked that the bedroom felt very ‘corporate’.
The judges gave Sonny and Alicia a score of 21.5/30 and they spent $19,172.
Robby & Mat
The judges were impressed with the paintwork in Robby and Mat’s main bedroom, and Darren loved the four-post bed.
They said it was very hard to fault either space!
Robby and Mat spent $17,933 and were given a score of 25/30.