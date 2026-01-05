Survivor Australia stars Mark Wales and Phoebe Timmins are expecting a baby together!

A huge congratulations is in order for two iconic Survivor Australia power players Mark Wales and Phoebe Timmins who are expecting a baby together!

The pair took to Instagram to announce the happy news earlier this week.

“See you in the new year, little one,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post, alongside two images of Phoebe sporting a gorgeous baby bump.

In one picture, the 2016 and 2020 Survivor star and mum-of-one can be seen cradling her baby bump in a blue bikini on a beach. The second pic was a close up of the 2022’s sole Survivor arms can be seen wrapped around Phoebe’s bump.

It wasn’t long before the fellow Survivor alum chimed in.

“Best news!!! Congratulations family ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Brooke Jowett.

“Congrats guys,” said Simon Mee.

“So happy for you all!” commented Sharn Coombes. “Sending lots of love ❤️.”

Mark and Phoebe are very happy together. (Image: Instagram)

Mark and Phoebe first announced their romance in April 2025, following speculation that Mark had split with his wife, fellow Survivor star Samantha Gash.

“I’m very, very lucky to have met someone who I really love,” Mark wrote in a post on Instagram feature lots of pictures of his new love.

“She is kind, honest, thoughtful, very smart, has a huge heart, is a great mother and an even better partner.”

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle at the time, the pair reflected on how their romance came to be.

“Mark and I were old acquaintances who reconnected through genuine friendship towards the end of last year,” Phoebe said.

“At the time, he was separated and single, and I was adjusting to life as a new mum, so romance was far from my mind. What grew between us happened slowly and naturally – over time, a more meaningful connection developed, which really caught me by surprise.”

Sam and Mark met on Survivor. (Image: Channel 10)

Mark and his ex-wife Samantha first met on Survivor Australia 2017. They had a tight alliance on the show but walked away pretty early on in the competition. After the series, they announced that they were a couple.

They went on to get married after meeting on the show and having a baby boy named Harry in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.

