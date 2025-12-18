Survivor Australia’s top 5 most dramatic moments in the show’s history

Throughout its 13 thrilling seasons, Survivor Australia has delivered some spectacular blindside, bluff and power plays that have left contestants and fans reeling.

But which moments stand head and shoulders above the rest? Check out the show’s top five most dramatic moments that sent our jaws southwards towards the floor.

Top 5 most dramatic Survivor Australia moments

5. Luke Toki’s spy shack, 2017

(Image: Nigel Wright / Channel 10) (Image: Nigel Wright / Channel 10)

There are no two ways about it, Luke Toki is a Survivor legend, having appeared on the show three times.

He is a master of the game, formulating ever-clever plays to outwit his rivals.

Case in point: Luke’s “spy shack” from the 2017, which he used to eavesdrop on tribemates’ strategies. Yep, he was like a cross between Robinson Crusoe and James Bond.

4. David’s fake idol, 2019

(Image: Channel 10)

Like Luke, David “Golden God” Genat is an iconic Survivor contestant, having appeared on the she three times. And you don’t earn a nickname like Golden God without doing some amazing things.

In the Champions V Contenders season, immunity idols needed to be traded to gain power.

David convinced tribe member Shaun Hampson to swap idols but gave Shaun a fake one and kept the real one for himself.

You see, David had chipped off a jewel from a reward box to make his fake idol.

Now, that is clever gameplay.

3. Simon caught with two idols, 2021

(Image: Channel 10)

Queensland carpenter Simon Mee made Survivor history in the Brains V Brawn season when he was voted out in possession of not one, but two immunity idols.

His big mistake was revealing he was in possession of the idols to allies Dani and Chelsea, who blindsided him by forming an alliance with Hayley and voting out Simon, before he had a chance to play either idol. D’oh!

4. Jericho, the cookie monster, 2017

(Image: Channel 10) (Image: Channel 10)

Back in the second season of Survivor, flight attendant Jericho Malabonga developed a reputation as the so-called “cookie monster” for his ability to give cookies to select tribe members, thus creating his cookie army.

This strategic helped him win the season and take home $500,000.

He returned in the 2020 for the Australian Survivor: All Stars season.

1. Ray’s ultimate vote, 2024

Impressive! (Image: Channel 10)

Being physically strong can get you a long way in Survivor. As can being an expert liar.

In the Titans V Rebels season of the reality show, Ray had the ‘Ultimate Vote’, a secret power he’d won buried in popcorn that allowed him to nullify his own vote so long as he convinced everyone to vote him out.

So, Ray put in an Oscar-winning performance, feigning burnout and pleading with castaways to vote him out. And when he successfully did this, he was able then able to cancel the votes against him and eliminate Valeria Sizova.

Well played!

Survivor Australia is returning to our screens in 2026 — with David Genat as the host — and we can’t wait to see what diabolical gameplay unfolds!

