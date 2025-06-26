Don’t be fooled, the new series Untamed might be set in the beautiful wilderness of Yosemite National Park, but its plot is downright terrifying.

Australian stars Eric Bana and Sam Neill have joined forces in the new mystery thriller, where a murder takes place in Yosemite.

(Credit: Netflix)

Normally when we hear a child whisper, “he’s coming” – as done in the official trailer – we run. But there is something fascinating about Untamed that keeps luring us in.

“Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that,” co-showrunner and creator Mark L. Smith told Tudum.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding Untamed.

When does Untamed release in Australia?

Untamed will release on Netflix on July 17, 2025, in Australia. The streaming giant has confirmed the limited series will feature six episodes.

(Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot for Untamed?

Untamed follows Investigative Services Branch agent Kyle Turner, who enforces law in the wilderness. After a body is discovered, Kyle begins the hunt for a killer who is just as familiar with Yosemite.

Viewers will explore Kyle’s dark past as he discovers the park’s own dark secrets. Joining his investigation is rookie park ranger, Naya Vasquez, who will help viewers understand the dangers of the park while still seeing its beauty.

Watch the teaser trailer for Untamed:

Who is the cast for Untamed?

Taking the lead in Untamed is Eric Bana, best known for Hulk and The Dry, as Kyle Turner.

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie Sam Neill, best known for Jurassic Park and Apples Never Fall, will portray Paul Souter, the chief park ranger in Yosemite. His character is a friend to Kyle, dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Also joining the cast include Rosemarie DeWitt as Kyle’s ex-wife, Jill Bodwin; Lily Santiago as rookie Naya Vasquez; and Wilson Bethel, best known for Hart of Dixie, as former army ranger Shane Maguire.

(Credit: Netflix)

