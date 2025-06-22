After a disastrous relationship with a pathological liar, Amy has put her faith in the Stranded on Honeymoon Island experts to find her the one – but that trust may be misguided.
This week six couples are paired after a speed dating event and marry a stranger on a remote island, stranded for 21 days with no phones and no distractions. When TikTok influencer Amy sees who is waiting for her at the altar, instead of excitement, she feels a wave of disappointment.
“The start of our journey wasn’t smooth sailing,” Amy, 30, tells TV WEEK. “When I saw Mike at the end of the aisle, I was shocked and had this realisation we might clash. Then came the vows and there were a couple of red flags. I pretty much had an anxiety attack at the altar.”
The pair wed and then are shipped off to an isolated location where things go from bad to worse.
“Mike has a pretty clear idea of gender roles in a relationship,” she reveals.
“He wanted to take the lead in things like making the fire and doing things that he would associate with a more masculine role. He wanted me to do things like sweep the floor – that was definitely a point of tension.”
Will Amy and Mike be able to overcome their differences and work as a team to overcome the fierce tropical elements, or will their strong personalities continue to clash causing them to split before they’ve even given the experiment a chance?