Amy's heart skips a beat for the wrong reasons on Stranded on Honeymoon Island

Anxiety at the altar!
Amy and Mike pose in their wedding outfits, both smiling while Amy holds a bouquet of red, pink and white flowers. They stand surrounded by white drapes with a tree and ocean in the background.
Amy and Mike say 'I do!'
CH7

After a disastrous relationship with a pathological liar, Amy has put her faith in the Stranded on Honeymoon Island experts to find her the one – but that trust may be misguided. 

This week six couples are paired after a speed dating event and marry a stranger on a remote island, stranded for 21 days with no phones and no distractions. When TikTok influencer Amy sees who is waiting for her at the altar, instead of excitement, she feels a wave of disappointment.  

Amy walks down the aisle in her bridal gown to meet her husband.
Amy's facial expression when she sees Mike at the end of the alter

“The start of our journey wasn’t smooth sailing,” Amy, 30, tells TV WEEK. “When I saw Mike at the end of the aisle, I was shocked and had this realisation we might clash. Then came the vows and there were a couple of red flags. I pretty much had an anxiety attack at the altar.”  

The pair wed and then are shipped off to an isolated location where things go from bad to worse. 

“Mike has a pretty clear idea of gender roles in a relationship,” she reveals.

Mike and Amy sit on a log. Mike is shirtless and Amy is in her chopped up gown as they sit amongst the island trees having a tense conversation.
Amy has a lot to say about Mike's behaviour and he isn't happy to hear it

“He wanted to take the lead in things like making the fire and doing things that he would associate with a more masculine role. He wanted me to do things like sweep the floor – that was definitely a point of tension.” 

Will Amy and Mike be able to overcome their differences and work as a team to overcome the fierce tropical elements, or will their strong personalities continue to clash causing them to split before they’ve even given the experiment a chance?  

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

