Scott Wolf reveals how Party of Five mirrored his own life

It’s been 25 years since Party of Five left our screens and we’re still not quite ready to leave it go.

Advertisement

The coming-of-age drama, which launched in 1994 (and ended in 2000), told the story of the Salinger siblings who were forced to do life on their own after the tragic death of their parents. Throughout its six-season run, the siblings – played by Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox and Lacey Chabert (as well as their on-screen baby brother who was played by several child actors) – grappled with heavy themes such as death, substance abuse, pregnancy, mental illness and cancer.

The Party of Five siblings [From left-right]: Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert, Andrew/Steven Cavarno.

It was a lot for the young stars to take on, including Scott Wolf who explains that his own life was often reflected in the storylines.

Speaking to TV WEEK, Scott, who grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, says he fought to find his own identity during the intensity of fame. And on set, his character Bailey faced a similar struggle.

Advertisement

“During Party of Five, I was going through a lot of things at the time and coming out of a house with issues similar to what was being played out on screen,” Scott, 56, explains. “So, I’ve had a chance to figure out my own life through this work.”

Scott adds that fans are still relating to the characters even now and what they go through on screen.

Scott faced similar struggles to his character, Bailey.

“For it to then matter to people – that’s the best part,” he says.

Advertisement

Years later, Scott has continued to uncover more about the human condition through his characters in numerous series such as Everwood, The Night Shift and NCIS. Now, he’s starring in the hit new medical drama, Doc as surgeon Dr. Richard Miller who holds a painful secret.

“It’s such a gift to still be doing this,” he says of his career. “I still feel giddy walking through the stage doors.”

Doc follows brilliant surgeon Dr Amy Larsen, who suffers a brain injury after a tragic car accident and is forced to retrace her steps after losing eight years of her life. For Scott, who has now played a doctor four times over the course of his career, playing out Richard’s secret was exhilarating.

“I knew [his secret] fairly on. I don’t think I could’ve performed things that felt whole without having that information,” Scott, 56, says of portraying the chief of medicine.

Advertisement

The cast of Doc [L-R] Molly Parker, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann and Scott Wolf. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images).

“He’s living two experiences in one body – one as a respected doctor and an interior life of keeping this secret and monitoring who knows. It’s a painful, exhausting life at his own hand.”

With two sons Jackson, Miller and daughter Lucy at home – his own party of five – the actor says he could relate to Richard’s struggle in some way.

“I was able to draw from my own experience what it would mean to be in that situation with a family,” he says. “I love playing him because he’s living the life of a villain but it’s out of desperation.”

Advertisement

Richard is hiding a big secret in Doc. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With another season of Doc yet to come, Scott has nothing but praise for his co-stars, including Molly Parker.

“Molly has led the charge and brought everyone in,” she says. “She has a remarkable presence. This has been an incredible experience.”

Doc is available on 7Plus

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.