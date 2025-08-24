Rebecca Breeds on motherhood, life in the US and coming home for Kangaroo Island

Rebecca Breeds has finally come home – just not in the way she expected. After years of splitting time between Los Angeles and Sydney, the actress began looking to the future after announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Luke Mitchell.

The couple, who married in 2013, planned to set up roots in Australia. But in the midst of her pregnancy, a surprise offer sent them straight back to the US.

“After COVID, we realised you didn’t have to live in LA anymore for auditions – everything is done on tape – so we both finished up our jobs and said, ‘Oh my gosh, let’s move home,’” Rebecca, 38, tells TV WEEK.

“We essentially had [moved]. Then Luke got an amazing opportunity with [medical drama series] Chicago Med, so back over we went.”

Rebecca and Luke with their dog, Alfie. (Credit: Instagram)

In February, the couple announced the birth of their son, who was born in Chicago – another unexpected twist in their story.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, but I put my big-girl pants on and had a baby on the other side of the world!” Rebecca says with a laugh. “We got through the deep winter here and then we spent three months travelling the UK with our son and dog, Alfie.”

While it undoubtedly took some adjustment, the actress says parenthood has been an adventure from the very start, and a life-changing one at that.

“You are so loved,” the couple said, announcing the birth of their son. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s all fun, isn’t it?” she muses. “I’m blessed to spend so much time with him and have the flexibility that our jobs allow us. Our son is six months old now and you don’t know how seismic the shift will be, until you do.

“[Parenthood] changes you on a cellular level and it’s been such a beautiful experience to share with Luke. He’s my best friend and such a natural, confident dad. We take care of each other and the baby.”

The couple first met as co-stars on Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

It’s the hope that one day they will return to Australia permanently, but for now, they take the opportunities when they can – such as starring in Kangaroo Island, a stirring drama set against the visceral backdrop of South Australia.

Rebecca plays Lou, a struggling actress who is forced to face her past after a failed stint in LA led her to come home. The premise was relatable, Rebecca says, but it was a challenge of courage.

“There’s something healing about coming home,” the Home And Away alum says. “Every time I do, I take a deep breath I didn’t know I needed, so I can relate to Lou in that way. But her experience is far more extreme. She goes through things you wouldn’t wish upon anyone.

Rebecca stars as Lou in the stirring drama film, Kangaroo Island (Credit: Channel Seven)

“As an actor, I had to be brave in taking myself imaginatively to places that most people wouldn’t want to think about. It was intimidating. But the cast and crew had great laughs on and off set. We had a lot of fun together.”

Arriving in South Australia to film the project, which co-stars Erik Thomson, Joel Jackson and Adelaide Clemens, Rebecca saw wildlife everywhere she went.

“It’s the most Australian place I’ve ever been to,” she says. “There was a wombat on my doorstep every morning, dolphins in the water and koalas crossing the road. It was an immersive experience – a love letter to Australia.”

“It’s a love letter to Australia,” Rebecca says of the film set in South Australia.

Now a happy memory as she dives into an entirely new chapter as a first-time mum, Rebecca affirms that while life is happening oceans away, her heart is forever at home.

“Luke and I are enjoying being lucky enough to work internationally and the opportunities we’ve had, but home is always Australia,” she says.

“In fact, one of the lullabies I sing to my son to calm him, particularly during the early days, was “I Still Call Australia Home”, just to make sure he knows where he’s from.

“But we’re incredibly blessed – we’re loving [this chapter].”

Kangaroo Island is in cinemas now.

