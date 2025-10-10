Who’s headed to the Castle? The rumoured cast of The Traitors Australia 2026 sounds wild

The knives are being sharpened (metaphorically… we hope), and the whispers are getting louder, because The Traitors Australia is officially back, and the internet is already in full detective mode, trying to uncover the cast.

After a quiet hiatus, Network 10 has revived the deliciously devious reality hit, this time filming in New Zealand, with Gretel Killeen confirmed to host. Cameras have reportedly stopped rolling, meaning a new line-up of “Faithful” and “Traitors” is already out there somewhere, nervously waiting to be exposed.

So, who’s rumoured to have swapped luxury hotels and love triangles for secret sabotage in a spooky castle? Let’s unpack the most talked-about names making the rounds online and why they’d make for very entertaining chaos.

Who will star on The Traitors in 2026?

Could a Survivor mastermind be in the mix? (Credit: 10)

According to multiple fan forums, George Mladenov — yes, the “King George of Bankstown” from Australian Survivor — could be playing the ultimate double agent. He’s strategic, outspoken, and absolutely thrives on manipulation. Basically, it’s a perfect fit.

If anyone knows how to make it to the end while painting a target on everyone else, it’s George. The only question is would he be a Faithful trying to root out the liars, or a Traitor relishing the deception?

Gina Liano from The Real Housewives of Melbourne is heavily rumoured to join. (Credit: Getty)

The castle corridors might be about to get a glam upgrade, with Gina Liano from The Real Housewives of Melbourne heavily rumoured to join. Imagine the courtroom confidence, the one-liners, and the ability to spot a liar from across the table; she would be unstoppable.

Then there’s talk of Married at First Sight alumni in the mix. While no names are confirmed, producers reportedly cast “pot-stirring” brides and grooms.

Kween Kong’s name has also been mentioned. (Credit: Getty)

Kween Kong, the powerhouse from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, has also been linked to the new season and whispers also suggest The Bachelor and Love Island veterans might also be among the cast, along with influencers and a few surprise newcomers.

So, when will we know for sure?

Network 10 is expected to reveal the official cast at its Upfronts presentation in November, but until then, the speculation is half the fun. One thing’s for sure though, with Gretel Killeen steering the ship and a rumoured cast full of reality TV heavyweights, The Traitors Australia 2026 could be the juiciest season yet.

