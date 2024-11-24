Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours spoiler: It’s all smiles for Nell’s 16th birthday, but something is about to wreck her day

Toadie is back!
Lucy Croke
Neighbours fans who were left devastated when Toadie quit Erinsborough recently can rejoice this week when the loveable character returns to Ramsay Street to celebrate his daughter Nell’s16th birthday.

But as everyone gathers to celebrate and wish Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) well, the young woman’s moment of happiness might be short-lived.

Toadie, Hugo and Terese celebrate Nell's birthday
Nell is surrounded by love on her big day (Credit: 10)

Moving back to Erinsborough after a tumultuous time away, things finally appear to be going smoothly for the teen. Her dad Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) – despite a few hiccups after her slip-up with her sobriety – seem to be getting along, and Nell is back living across the road from her boyfriend, JJ (Riley Bryant).

Nell is also learning about her late mother Sonya’s (Eve Morey) selfless good works and feeling a pull to follow in her footsteps. She declares she wants to be actively involved in the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation, the charity started in the wake of her mum’s death from ovarian cancer in 2019.

“Toadie is thrilled to hear Nell wants to take up her mother’s cause,” Ryan, 44, tells TV WEEK. “He’s blown away by the young woman she’s becoming.”

Sonya and Toadie on their wedding day
Sonya and Toadie tied the knot in 2013 (Credit: 10)

But when Toadie calls the foundation to set Nell’s request in motion, he learns that the council won’t be renewing the lease for their office. It means that if the charity doesn’t find somewhere new to operate out of as soon as possible, it will have to close.

While the news is crushing for Toadie, for Nell it’s like losing her mother all over again. Will Terese and Toadie be able to band together to help Nell achieve her goal, or will they have to give her more news that could break her heart?

Lucy Croke
Lucy Croke

