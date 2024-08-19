Lost in the outback, desperately short of drinking water and hopes of finding him dwindling fast – things are looking grim for Toadie in Neighbours.

This week, henchman Justin (Richard Sutherland) has taken Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) to outback Mt Harper to do away with them after they uncovered the truth about Tess (Anica Calida) and her offsider Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) underhanded business dealings.

Desperate to get help, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) tries to ford an outback river. (Credit: Fremantle)

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who had been on a trip to Mt Harper with her lover Heath, is in mounting danger as his lies unravel and he becomes unhinged.

After seeking refuge in his ute, Holly finds Toadie and Melanie – who have been tied up and left to their fate – and frees them. Toadie insists Melanie stay put while he goes for help, but becomes lost after following a light he thought may be reflecting off the roof of a house, but which turns out to be just a sheet of tin.

“When he runs through the desert in search of help, only to discover he’s lost, Toadie begins to lose hope he’ll survive,” Ryan, 44, tells TV WEEK. “Severely dehydrated and on the brink of exhaustion, he begins to hallucinate and his life swirls before him.”

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is lost in the outback. (Credit: Fremantle)

Losing all sense of time and space, Toadie succumbs to the hallucinations, as memories and voices from his past come and go.

With Ryan, who’s played Toadie for nearly 30 years, recently publicly announcing his intention to leave Neighbours, could this be the end of the beloved character?

Also this week…

Andrew learns of a secret his wife has been keeping and kicks her out of the marital home while he grapples with the information.

Andrew (Lloyd Will) is reeling after discovering that Wendy (Candice Leask) – to “fit in” with the younger crowd after recently starting university studies – has lied about having a husband and family.

Is Andrew (Lloyd Will) so hurt he’ll walk away from his marriage? (Credit: Fremantle)

Already hurt that his existence was kept a secret, he feels worse when their daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) tells him she’s seen Wendy with her new uni friend, Quinn (Louis Le), and thinks he might have the hots for her.

Andrew is in denial at first, but when he comes across a photo of Quinn staring at Wendy romantically, he can no longer ignore events.

“Andrew can see this isn’t just a friendship look,” Lloyd, 34, tells TV WEEK. “If Wendy had only told the truth about the situation, it wouldn’t have bothered him, but the lies start to pile up – and cracks begin to show in their relationship.”

Andrew confronts Wendy, only for her to confirm his fears. What has she done with Quinn, and will this spell the end of their marriage?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4pm on 10 and 6.30pm on 10 Peach