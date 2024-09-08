Terese falls victim to a vengeful act gone wrong in Neighbours this week when she innocently borrows a car, not knowing its brakes had been cruelly tampered with, and crashes it into a tree.

As Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) lies unconscious with a head injury and surrounded by toxic fumes, it’s not certain she’ll survive.

The damage of the collision is horrific (Credit: 10)

The horrific crash comes after Felix (James Beaufort) – recovering in hospital after being stabbed in a prison brawl – awakes from a groggy sleep to overhear his roommate, shady IT conman Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), making a call about a wedding and getting payback.

When Felix tells his police officer brother Andrew (Lloyd Will) what he’s heard, he grills Wade. But, getting nowhere, he decides to maintain a subtle police presence at Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie’s (Georgie Stone) wedding. Haz has a fierce enemy in Wade, who blames him for tipping off the police to his illegal dealings and landing him behind bars.

“Andrew knows Wade will do anything to get revenge,” Lloyd, 34, tells TV WEEK. “Which puts a lot of people in danger.”

When Felix recognises an ex-crim he knows near what’s meant to be a car for Haz and Mackenzie, he alerts Andrew. But by the time he gets there, the vehicle is gone. There is, however, a trail of fluid where it had been…

First responders are here to help (Credit: 10)

Will first responders be able to save poor Terese or does the worst kind of tragedy loom for Ramsay Street?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4pm on 10 and 6.30pm on 10Peach.