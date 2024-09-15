A volatile gunman bent on revenge hits Holly and holds other residents hostage in Neighbours this week.

Since she’s returned to Erinsborough after the trauma of what happened with unhinged businessman Heath (Ethan Panizza) in the desert, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has been burning through the money she stole from him after pushing him into a crocodile-infested river in self-defence.

Justin is back for revenge (Credit: 10)

Among the lavish purchases are a wedding dress for her friend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), and a dream car for herself. And while her father Karl (Alan Fletcher) thinks the spending is just a response to the trauma, Wendy (Candice Leask) is more suspicious.

“Holly is too busy spending and enjoying herself to worry too much about people noticing,” Lucinda tells TV WEEK. “She doesn’t give it too much thought – until people begin to ask questions and she has to scramble to explain herself.”

Paul, Felix, Holly and Susan have nowhere to hide (Credit: 10)

When Holly receives harassing text messages demanding Heath’s money back, she works out that they’re coming from his former bodyguard Justin (Richard Sutherland) and starts to panic – the cash she took is nearly all gone, and she knows full well how dangerous he can be.

“Holly knows Justin is capable of hurting or killing her family and friends to get what he wants,” Lucinda says.

Will Andrew be able to reason with Justin? (Credit: 10)

Holly’s mum Susan (Jackie Woodburne) accompanies Holly to The Waterhole – where Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Felix (James Beaumont) are already there – intending to broach the subject of her spending.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Justin appears. Brandishing a gun, he whacks Holly and holds everyone inside at gunpoint for leverage. Will Holly survive Justin’s quest for revenge, or will a loved one step in to save her and, in doing so, pay the ultimate price?

Terese and Karl watch on in horror as their loved ones are trapped inside The Waterhole (Credit: 10)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4pm on 10 and 6.30pm on 10Peach.