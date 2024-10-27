In the aftermath of a gas leak caused by a drunken Terese at Eirini Rising that put Gino in the emergency room fighting for his life, Paul helps her to cover up her role in it.

Advertisement

This week in Neighbours, Paul (Stefan Dennis) returns to the car park where Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) backed into a gas tank that sent Eirini Rising into pandemonium. He wants to ensure no parts of her damaged tail light could link her to the incident.

Paul and Terese plot to cover up her crime (Credit: 10)

“It’s not something Terese wanted anyone caught up in,” Rebekah, 50, tells TV WEEK. “She’s suffering immense guilt over the situation. Now that Paul is involved, it’s only made her feel worse.”

When Paul returns home to reassure her that her car is being repaired and everything is taken care of, Terese tells him Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is onto whoever has been putting empty wine bottles in the bin, and she’s spiralling with guilt and paranoia.

Advertisement

“Terese is feeling awful about her relapse,” Rebekah says. “She’s deeply ashamed to have fallen off the wagon. She’s a woman who’s always in control, so to lose that is devastating for her.”

Paul urges her to stop drinking, but then feels guilty once he realises Terese’s relapse coincides with when he stopped taking her phone calls. The pair have been trying to push their romantic connection to the side while Terese works through her recent divorce from Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Will Paul go too far to cover up for his ex wife?

But when Terese has flashbacks to Harold (Ian Smith) in hospital after the accident, she turns to the bottle to cope. Drunkenly calling Paul over for some much-needed support, she uses the moment to make her move.

Advertisement

“On some level, Terese has always wanted to be with Paul,” Terese explains. “Being drunk has obviously compounded this for her.”

Will Paul give into temptation?

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use