The Block betrayal! Neale Whittaker joins rival reno show… and Shaynna’s not happy!

It’s the reality TV rivalry no one saw coming!

In a shock announcement former The Block judge Neale Whittaker has revealed he’s joining Channel 7’s new rival renovation show My Reno Rules – which will no doubt upset his former bestie Shaynna Blaze and The Block’s Scott Cam as they compete for ratings in the crowded TV market!

The news comes after the interior design expert announced last May that he was leaving The Block after serving as a judge on the hit show since 2010, citing family reasons.

New gig! Neale’s jumped ship to Seven’s My Reno Rules (Credit: Instagram).

FAMILY HEARTACHE

Neale announced he was leaving the show in May last year after taking a step back the previous year to look after his partner who was ill.

For the 2024 season, he was replaced on the judging panel with Marty Fox, with sources claiming the producers liked Marty’s fresh takes.

“It’s a bit like when you take time off school to look after a sick family member and when you come back, your best friend has a new lab partner and they’ve already got all their inside jokes. No matter how polite everyone is, you can’t help feeling replaced by a cooler kid… and Neale has been a little bit salty,” one insider dished of why Neale hasn’t returned to his former show, which he starred on alongside design besties Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer.

Dumped! It’s unlikely Shaynna Blaze will be happy Neale has ditched Nine for the competition and a new show on Seven. (Credit: Media Mode)

“He’s posted some ‘not so cryptic’ things online that made it clear he wasn’t happy,” claims another source. “When Channel Seven came calling, it was an easy yes.”

“Neale has no loyalty to the creators of The Block and why would he after being pushed out for a younger model.”

JEALOUS OF MARTY?

Neale’s new gig means he’s the second person from The Block to jump ship from the long-running renovation show for its new rival.

In July, serial buyer Adrian Portelli, who bought all five houses at last year’s Block auctions, announced he’d joined My Reno Rules as the show’s principal sponsor.

“Bet my high school teachers never thought… I’D HAVE MY OWN TV SHOW ON CHANNEL 7! 😆” he announced on Instagram at the time.

Besties! Insiders say Neale’s nose is out of joint because new judge Marty is so close to Shaynna and Darren. (Credit: Media Mode)

“The Reno game’s looking a little dusty. Time for a fresh coat 👷‍♂️ The gloves are off 🥊”

TV insiders have told Woman’s Day the once regular Block bidder is now saying the show’s multi-million homes are out of reach for the average Aussie and his new show will focus on more affordable housing.

“This is going to get messy,” one source warns. “It’s The Block versus Adrian Portelli now and neither side’s backing down.”

According to industry insiders, Adrian has been accused of waging an all-out recruitment raid on The Block’s tight-knit cast and crew.

“If it is not nailed down, the team behind My Reno Rules are taking it or at least trying to,” a TV insider tells us.

Adrian Portelli has also joined Seven’s new show! (Credit: Instagram)

“They’re going after everyone from builders to stylists. Even our tilers,” dishes another insider. “If it’s Block-related, they’re trying to snatch it up.”

There’s even whispers Channel 7 might be courting The Block’s former major sponsor Mitre 10 to come on board the rival series as a sponsor.

Another insider tells us producers of the rival show are hoping to capitalise on The Block’s new ‘drama-free’ format by bringing all the drama.

“It looks like Channel Seven wants people who will polarise audiences and create drama,” spills an insider. “It’s the opposite of what The Block has been aiming for lately.”

“The ratings are up on a ‘drama free’ Block and good luck to them if they want to go down that path.”

