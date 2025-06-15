Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Theo tells TV WEEK about his health battle and the discovery that led to huge changes

'It changed my life.'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Happy-go-lucky Theo wasn’t always the fit, fun MasterChef Australia Back to Win contestant we see on our screens.

Advertisement

“I was very heavy when I was younger,” Theo, 39, tells TV WEEK. “I hurt my back very badly and had two prolapsed discs that pushed on nerves. I was in a lot of pain, and I couldn’t walk for two months.”

Theo wears a black t-shirt, white backwards cap and a white apron as he cooks a skewer on a hibachi grill in the MasterChef kitchen
Outside the show, Theo is now opening his own bakery (Credit: CH10)

“I was depressed and I put on a lot of weight; I was 135 kilos when I was 19 years old.”

Theo healed, lost 45 kilos and  began exercising and working as an electrician, following in the footsteps of his father, who had emigrated to Australia from Cyprus.

Advertisement

“It was a good job, but another part of me wanted to explore more,” he says.

While the money was good, it was just a job, rather than a passion. But then the fan-dubbed ‘Bread Boy’ found baking, which changed his life.

“I was really stuck, but, when I found bread, it saved my life,” Theo reveals. “I didn’t know what passion was before that. It gave me purpose.”

Theo is smiling with his arms crossed in a promo pic for MasterChef while wearing a blue polo shirt, white apron and white backwards cap
Theo loves to cook traditional Greek dishes from his heritage – spanakopita and dolmades (Credit: CH10)
Advertisement

Chasing his dreams, Theo, then aged 33, packed up in Victoria and moved to Paris to work in a boulangerie, despite not speaking a word of French. He booked a flight home to Australia after eight months in the City of Love, when everything flipped on its head again. He met Laure, the woman who is now his fiancé.

He still caught the flight, but told Laure he was just popping home for Christmas.

“I wanted to propose from the moment I saw her,” he gushes. “I had booked my ticket home and then we had one date, and I thought: ‘No, I’ll stay and see how this goes.’”

Theo continues to follow his dreams – he is opening a bakery and thinking of doing a cookbook.

Advertisement

“The bakery is definitely happening,” he says. “And I would love to do a book… Around the World in 80 Breads, maybe!”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement