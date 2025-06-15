Happy-go-lucky Theo wasn’t always the fit, fun MasterChef Australia Back to Win contestant we see on our screens.

Advertisement

“I was very heavy when I was younger,” Theo, 39, tells TV WEEK. “I hurt my back very badly and had two prolapsed discs that pushed on nerves. I was in a lot of pain, and I couldn’t walk for two months.”

Outside the show, Theo is now opening his own bakery (Credit: CH10)

“I was depressed and I put on a lot of weight; I was 135 kilos when I was 19 years old.”

Theo healed, lost 45 kilos and began exercising and working as an electrician, following in the footsteps of his father, who had emigrated to Australia from Cyprus.

Advertisement

“It was a good job, but another part of me wanted to explore more,” he says.

While the money was good, it was just a job, rather than a passion. But then the fan-dubbed ‘Bread Boy’ found baking, which changed his life.

“I was really stuck, but, when I found bread, it saved my life,” Theo reveals. “I didn’t know what passion was before that. It gave me purpose.”

Theo loves to cook traditional Greek dishes from his heritage – spanakopita and dolmades (Credit: CH10)

Advertisement

Chasing his dreams, Theo, then aged 33, packed up in Victoria and moved to Paris to work in a boulangerie, despite not speaking a word of French. He booked a flight home to Australia after eight months in the City of Love, when everything flipped on its head again. He met Laure, the woman who is now his fiancé.

He still caught the flight, but told Laure he was just popping home for Christmas.

“I wanted to propose from the moment I saw her,” he gushes. “I had booked my ticket home and then we had one date, and I thought: ‘No, I’ll stay and see how this goes.’”

Theo continues to follow his dreams – he is opening a bakery and thinking of doing a cookbook.

Advertisement

“The bakery is definitely happening,” he says. “And I would love to do a book… Around the World in 80 Breads, maybe!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.