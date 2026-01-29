Have MAFS 2025 star’s Rhi and Jeff just dropped an engagement announcement?

They were the only Married At First Sight 2025 couple to go the distance and now lovebirds Rhi and Jeff have fans excited that an engagement announcement could be imminent!

The head over heels pair, who make a cameo in the first episode of the new season of MAFS, sparked chatter on social media when they escaped for a romantic weekend away to Adelaide – and popped open the Champagne!

Even more telling were the lengths Jeff went to conceal Rhi’s ring finger, with the pair posing for a photo with their arms wrapped around each other and Jeff placing his hands over Rhi’s.

Hiding something? Jeff did his best to cover up Rhi’s ring finger! (Image: Instagram)

And fans love the couple, commenting: “You two are amazing , a beautiful couple who post with such sincerity”, while another shared, “Bloody love you two! Absolute couple goals.”

DESTINATION WEDDING?

An engagement certainly wasn’t off the cards when the pair spoke to Woman’s Day exclusively in 2025, revealing the exact location of their future wedding!

“I would just say the Maldives because everyone says it’s so good and I’ve seen photos – although it would cost hundreds of thousands,” Rhi shared on her dream wedding destination.

“Somewhere in Europe. I’m 40 years old and I still haven’t been to Europe! Can you believe that? So it’d be somewhere in Europe,” Jeff answered.

Destination… wedding! Rhi wants to marry in the Maldives and Jeff is keen for Europe! (Image: Instagram)

Whilst Balmoral Beach for final vows was the beautiful backdrop for the love birds on MAFS 2025, we would love to see our favourite duo go international.

And it’s not just a wedding that’s in their future, babies might not be far off either.

Rhi commented further, “I was definitely thinking I would be 35 and need to have a baby but you know a lot of my friends have had kids later in life and they’re happy parents and it’s something I don’t want to rush, but I know it’s something that will definitely happen in the future.”

We can’t wait!

