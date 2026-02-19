EXCLUSIVE: Former MAFS star Cyrell Paule spills on THAT explosive dinner party! “We need Cyclone in there”

Freshly out of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, Cyrell Paule admits she hasn’t been watching the latest season of Married At First Sight (MAFS) – but reveals that she’s been keeping up with the drama from last night’s explosive dinner party through social media and her fans.

Advertisement

“I haven’t watched it myself, but I’ve seen snippets,” she tells Woman’s Day when asked about the shocking fight between Brooke, Stella and Alissa.

“But the amount of people who have written to me about the girls being bullies and wishing I was there to tell them off is crazy. They’re like ‘we need you in there this season Cyclone,’ and I’m just thinking what the heck is giong on in there?”

Cyrell is best-remembered as the feisty bride from 2019’s season of Married at First Sight. (Image: Channel Nine)

QUEEN OF SNAKES

“Cyclone” Cyrell, 36, first graced Australian television on 2019’s season of Married at First Sight – where she quickly garnered a reputation for boldly speaking her mind – and going viral for throwing wine at Jessica Power.

Advertisement

As one of the show’s most iconic brides, Cyrell says any current and future contestants should be aware that there’s always going to be heroes and villains on the show.

“All I can say is you know what you’ve signed up for, and if you agreed to that you better have thick skin,” she tells.

“They literally see from every season how crazy it’s going to be, so I don’t wanna hear later any whinging like ‘oh I’ve got a bad edit, or they made me do that’.”

Most recently, Cyrell has been living in the South African jungle on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! where she nearly managed to get into the top five.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her time in the jungle, Cyrell says a highlight for her was breaking the show’s record of laying with the most snake where impressively, she managed to spend 43 minutes buried with 137 snakes as part of the Viper Room challenge.

She’s also really cherished making friends with her fellow celebs, especially Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou.

“I think I made it pretty obvious just how much I look up to Rebekah she’s absolutely amazing and I really appreciate my friendship with her,” Cyrell says.

“From one mama bear to another, I’ll always support her.”

Advertisement

Cyrell cherishes her friendship with Rebekah. (Image: Instagram)

JUNGLE FRIENDS

While she’s made some lifelong friends in the jungle, Cyrell also butted heads with a few of her fellow celebs – most notably singer Deni Hines.

Their tense relationship began when Cyrell didn’t recognise Deni, which frustrated the It’s Alright singer.

“It’s not my fault that your mum’s a bit more remembered than you are,” Cyrell said in a confessional on the show.

Advertisement

When asked if she’s tried to contact Deni since leaving the jungle, Cyrell admits she hasn’t.

“When we finished filming a few campmate sent her a follow request but she basically ignored it,” she tells.

“So I thought, I’m not even going to bother.”

Cyrell with her partner Eden and son Boston. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

HER NEXT TV SHOW?

Now back home with her partner Eden Dally, who travelled with her on The Amazing Race Australia in 2024 and their son Boston, six, Cyrell is settling back into life at home nicely.

But, she says there’s another reality show she’d love to have a crack at.

“I’d really love to do The Traitors because I reckon I’d be good at murdering people,” she laughs.

“I am hooked on it, especially the one with Lisa Rinna! If I end up going in there, I’m gonna be giving off her vibes.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.