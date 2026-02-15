Marc Fennell uncovers the untold story of John Friedrich, Australia’s greatest conman

Marc Fennell is known for making fascinating documentaries, and this one’s a doozy. It’s about John Friedrich, who pioneered fighting bushfires with water-bombing helicopters back in the 1980s.

As the head of a world-class land and sea rescue squad based in Victoria, John rubbed shoulders with politicians and was awarded an Order of Australia. But as it turned out, nobody really knew him at all, and his rescue squad was built on a gigantic scam.

John Friedrich, the man that no one really knew. (Credit: SBS)

In two-part documentary Australia’s Greatest Conman?, Marc Fennell takes a deep dive into John Friedrich’s life. John started working for the Victorian division of the National Safety Council in 1977, and quickly turned it into a huge operation with a fleet of aircraft and a submersible.

He wasn’t afraid to try new things, like people jumping out of helicopters with trained dogs. He even experimented with using pigeons to guide search operations.

Marc tells TV WEEK that John was “deadly serious” about the pigeons.

“He wasn’t some eccentric tinkerer throwing out half-baked ideas – he had a very clear vision of building the most elite search and rescue unit this country had ever seen, and he pursued it with almost military rigour.”

Rescuers took search dogs with them. (Credit: SBS)

All this cost a lot of money – hundreds of millions of dollars. Some people wondered where the money was coming from. But for years, no one pushed too hard to find out.

“This wasn’t a shell company or a fake charity – people were being rescued, lives were being saved,” Marc explains. “When an organisation is that visibly heroic, a lot of uncomfortable questions get politely ignored”

Finally, in 1989, the board of the National Safety Council asked John to explain what was going on with the accounting. That was when John disappeared, and a shocking truth was revealed.

Nearly 40 years later, Marc is trying to answer the questions that still remain.

“With John Friedrich, the greatest mystery isn’t the fraud,” he says. “It’s the man.”

The water-bombing helicopter in action. (Credit: SBS)

Marc says John remains an enigma, even to those who worked most closely with him.

“Many of them had their lives completely turned upside down by what he did. Careers derailed, reputations damaged, trust shattered. And yet, when we asked a simple hypothetical – ‘If John walked back into the room right now and said, “Let’s get the team back together,” would you go?’ – a surprising number said they’d follow him in a heartbeat.

“That’s the strange magnetism of him. He inspired extraordinary loyalty, even in the people he ultimately hurt.”





