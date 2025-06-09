Liam Moore and Dom Littrich’s gag reflexes are put to the test in a series of horrific and hilarious challenges in the third instalment of The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers.
Season three of the 10-part series follows the viral besties and comedians from Kiama, NSW, as they dare each other to complete hidden-camera challenges designed to humiliate and test their limits – often in front of unsuspecting strangers.
If they refuse to do as their buddies say through hidden earpieces, they “lose” and could be subjected to a “punishment” designed specifically to hurt their weakest points from their so-called “friends”.
Liam, known for his uneasy stomach can reveal his first “punishment” of the season – where he is strapped to a ride at Luna Park while ingesting foul tasting foods like sardine milkshakes and a rotten egg – nearly broke him.
“I’ve never tasted anything so disgusting,” Liam tells TV WEEK. “I’ve got a really weak stomach so that’s why they picked me for this challenge – sometimes I eat a banana and vomit.”
Joining tradie Liam and musician Dom in the cast are internet sensations Jack Steele and Matt Falcon. The four childhood friends still can’t believe sometimes that they get to call this hilarious show their job.
“Three weeks before we filmed season one my mates said, ‘Quit your job’,” Liam explains. “Since then, I’ve been off the tools and had freedom to work with brands. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do so it’s pretty exciting.”
Dom, fresh off DJing his manager’s brother’s wedding in Greece, says the laughs this season hit harder than ever.
“It’s so much harder when it’s with a friend,” he says of trying not to crack during challenges. “It’s hard not to look at each other and start pissing yourself.”
Liam agrees this season is a level up from the others.
“There’s a lot more pain involved,” he explains. “I’ve had proper embarrassment, fear, and now I’ve been physically sick.”
Despite Dom being subjected to his own mortifying punishments, like getting injected with anaesthetic in the mouth before pretending to be a sommelier and running a food and wine tasting for 80 people, their friendships remain strong.
“We’ve been best mates since year seven,” Dom says.
“My girlfriend thinks there’s something wrong with us,” Liam adds with a laugh. “We live together, then we go film on set and work together all day. Then we get home and we’re like, ‘Do you want to go play golf?’”
Even after the success of the series which has gained them friendships with everyone from A-Listers Hamish Blake to Chris Hemsworth, the boys keep it grounded.
“We’re not fans of egos,” Dom says. “If anyone gets a big head, we just punish them harder.”
And who handles the pressure best?
“Liam’s the ice man,” Dom declares. “He’ll do anything you tell him to.”
Despite the needles in mouths, and very public humiliations, both are keen for more and a season four already.
“We’re all super keen to get back in,” Dom confirms. “We want to see what other crazy stuff we can come up with.”
Stream Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers on Paramount Plus from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.