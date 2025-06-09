Liam Moore and Dom Littrich’s gag reflexes are put to the test in a series of horrific and hilarious challenges in the third instalment of The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers.

Advertisement

Season three of the 10-part series follows the viral besties and comedians from Kiama, NSW, as they dare each other to complete hidden-camera challenges designed to humiliate and test their limits – often in front of unsuspecting strangers.

From left to right: Matt, Dom and Liam’s ridiculous outfits are the least of their worries this season (Credit: CH10)

If they refuse to do as their buddies say through hidden earpieces, they “lose” and could be subjected to a “punishment” designed specifically to hurt their weakest points from their so-called “friends”.

Liam, known for his uneasy stomach can reveal his first “punishment” of the season – where he is strapped to a ride at Luna Park while ingesting foul tasting foods like sardine milkshakes and a rotten egg – nearly broke him.

Advertisement

“I’ve never tasted anything so disgusting,” Liam tells TV WEEK. “I’ve got a really weak stomach so that’s why they picked me for this challenge – sometimes I eat a banana and vomit.”

The boys suit up for a challenge where they are “tailors” to some very confused customers (Credit: CH10)

Joining tradie Liam and musician Dom in the cast are internet sensations Jack Steele and Matt Falcon. The four childhood friends still can’t believe sometimes that they get to call this hilarious show their job.

“Three weeks before we filmed season one my mates said, ‘Quit your job’,” Liam explains. “Since then, I’ve been off the tools and had freedom to work with brands. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do so it’s pretty exciting.”

Advertisement

Dom, fresh off DJing his manager’s brother’s wedding in Greece, says the laughs this season hit harder than ever.

Liam shows off his moves as a “dance instructor” to an unsuspecting group of students (Credit: CH10)

“It’s so much harder when it’s with a friend,” he says of trying not to crack during challenges. “It’s hard not to look at each other and start pissing yourself.”

Liam agrees this season is a level up from the others.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot more pain involved,” he explains. “I’ve had proper embarrassment, fear, and now I’ve been physically sick.”

All in the name of humour, Dom is injected with anaesthetic – ouch! (Credit: CH10)

Despite Dom being subjected to his own mortifying punishments, like getting injected with anaesthetic in the mouth before pretending to be a sommelier and running a food and wine tasting for 80 people, their friendships remain strong.

“We’ve been best mates since year seven,” Dom says.

Advertisement

“My girlfriend thinks there’s something wrong with us,” Liam adds with a laugh. “We live together, then we go film on set and work together all day. Then we get home and we’re like, ‘Do you want to go play golf?’”

It’s a messy end result when Dom struggles to keep the wine in food in his frozen mouth (Credit: CH10)

Even after the success of the series which has gained them friendships with everyone from A-Listers Hamish Blake to Chris Hemsworth, the boys keep it grounded.

“We’re not fans of egos,” Dom says. “If anyone gets a big head, we just punish them harder.”

Advertisement

And who handles the pressure best?

The once shy Liam is now one of the key cast bringing the laughs as he rises to every challenge (Credit: CH10)

“Liam’s the ice man,” Dom declares. “He’ll do anything you tell him to.”

Despite the needles in mouths, and very public humiliations, both are keen for more and a season four already.

Advertisement

“We’re all super keen to get back in,” Dom confirms. “We want to see what other crazy stuff we can come up with.”

Stream Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers on Paramount Plus from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.