Home and Away Quiz

There are few Australian television shows that can match the legacy that Home and Away has built since its first episode aired in 1988.

In it’s nearly 40 years on Channel Seven, Home and Away has become a starting point for many Australian actors turned Hollywood super stars, including Naomi Watts, Samara Weaving, Luke Bracey, and Chris Hemsworth.

Most importantly, it kick started Heath Ledger’s career. The Australian icon first aired on the series back in 1998 as surfer, Scott Irwin, before heading off to Hollywood to star in 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale, and The Dark Knight.

While starring on Home and Away, the cast have formed lifelong friends including Kate Ritchie and Isla Fisher.

And who could forget the legacy stars Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart), Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson), James Stewart (Justin Morgan), Georgie Parker (Roo Stewart), Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers) and Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts) – who will sadly be departing the series in 2025.

Ray has been with Home and Away since the very beginning, and no fan will ever forget his classic quotes like “glamin’ galah,” “stone the flamin’ crows,” “strike me” or “strewth.”

Aside from its incredible talent list and iconic lines, Home and Away is also the home to some of the most chaotic storylines that viewers couldn’t find anywhere else!

But how well do you know Summer Bay? TV WEEK is letting fans test their Home and Away knowledge with a quiz! Continue scrolling to take the quiz, and pick up TV WEEK’s Home and Away special edition magazine for more trivia, exclusive interviews and best moment round-ups.

Grab the Home and Away special edition mag It’s packed with exclusive interviews with the stars, behind-the-scenes photos and 16 pages of puzzles and trivia. get the mag