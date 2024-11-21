Fleetwood Mac is arguably one of the most iconic bands to exist… ever.

Now they’re taking fans behind the scenes for the very first time in a new tell-all documentary.

A documentary is in the works. (Credit: Instagram)

Fleetwood Mac announced the news of their upcoming feature-length documentary through a newly-created Instagram account.

They posted a collection of black-and-white photos of the band when they were younger with the caption, “It’s not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac.”

The fully authorised film will be directed by Frank Marshall, who has also previously created the Beach Boys documentary as well as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” Frank Marshall said.

“Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

The band was formed in 1967. (Credit: Instagram)

What is the story behind Fleetwood Mac?

Fleetwood Mac has a very interesting and storied history, and they remain one of the most famous and influential rock bands in history.

The band was formed nearly 60 years ago, in 1967, and they’ve experienced many ups and downs.

Fleetwood Mac has had numerous line-up changes over the years, but the band originally comprised four members: Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, John Mayall, and Jeremy Spencer.

However, the longest-standing and most recognisable line-up includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who were together from 1974 to 1987.

Their 1977 album Rumours has become one of the best-selling albums of all time, and its success was fuelled not only by the countless hit songs, like Go Your Own Way and Dreams, but also the personal drama within the band including breakups, divorces, and tension between members.

This upcoming documentary will showcase all the highs and lows that the band has experienced over the past six decades.

They’ve been through many line-up changes over the years. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch the Fleetwood Mac documentary?

The release date for the Fleetwood Mac documentary currently remains unknown, but as it’s being created for Apple, it’s safe to assume it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ once it is released.

