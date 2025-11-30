“Our little miracle is on the way”: Farmer Wants A Wife couple Jess and Andrew reveal exciting baby news

Fan-favourite Farmer Wants A Wife couple Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie have shared some exciting news: they’re having a baby!

Taking to Instagram to announce the pregnancy, the pair wrote, “We’re so grateful to share that our little miracle is on the way. ❤️ Holding close in our hearts anyone still waiting, hoping, and navigating their own journey ✨”.

Jess and Andrew also shared some adorable photos of Jess’ growing baby bump.

The news comes after Jess and Andrew spoke to Woman’s Day in August 2025 about embarking on IVF.

“We’re pretty new to this part of our journey. We’re still learning a lot about it, but so far, so good,” Jess revealed at the time. “We’re both trying to keep our cool and remain patient even though some days I feel a little bit less patient. But mostly Andrew is very steady and calming and incredibly supportive.”

She added, “I really want a million children! I want, like, 11 babies, so I’m like, ‘If we’re doing IVF, at least there’s more chance of having twins.’ But no, I’m super confident that our miracle baby will come when the time is right.”

Jess and Andrew – who fell in love on season 11 of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2021, tied the knot in March 2023.

Speaking to Woman’s Day about their dreamy wedding day, Jess revealed, “It was very us – it was perfect! We’re still on cloud nine!”

