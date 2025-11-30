Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment Farmer Wants A Wife

“Our little miracle is on the way”: Farmer Wants A Wife couple Jess and Andrew reveal exciting baby news

“We’re so grateful”.
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Fan-favourite Farmer Wants A Wife couple Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie have shared some exciting news: they’re having a baby!

Taking to Instagram to announce the pregnancy, the pair wrote, “We’re so grateful to share that our little miracle is on the way. ❤️ Holding close in our hearts anyone still waiting, hoping, and navigating their own journey ✨”.

Jess and Andrew also shared some adorable photos of Jess’ growing baby bump.

(Credit: Instagram)

The news comes after Jess and Andrew spoke to Woman’s Day in August 2025 about embarking on IVF.

“We’re pretty new to this part of our journey. We’re still learning a lot about it, but so far, so good,” Jess revealed at the time. “We’re both trying to keep our cool and remain patient even though some days I feel a little bit less patient. But mostly Andrew is very steady and calming and incredibly supportive.”

She added, “I really want a million children! I want, like, 11 babies, so I’m like, ‘If we’re doing IVF, at least there’s more chance of having twins.’ But no, I’m super confident that our miracle baby will come when the time is right.”

(Credit: Ben Symons)

Jess and Andrew – who fell in love on season 11 of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2021, tied the knot in March 2023. 

Speaking to Woman’s Day about their dreamy wedding day, Jess revealed, “It was very us – it was perfect! We’re still on cloud nine!”

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

