Farmer Wants A Wife: Tom’s secret son revealed

Farmer Tom might have professed his love for Georgie on Farmer Wants A Wife, but the 31-year-old sheep farmer from Borambola also has another love in his life – a son.

The farmer revealed in the show’s casting notes – seen by Woman’s Day – that he is a dad.

The production notes asked if he has any children, to which he responded, “Yes, I have a son.”

He also admitted that he’s keen to expand his brood.

When asked where he sees himself in five years’ time, he wrote, “I’d like to be married with some more kids, enjoying our lives together as a family on the farm, perhaps with all of us farming together.”

Tom hasn’t spoken openly about his relationship with his son, and other contestants have been reluctant to talk about it.

While speaking with Woman’s Day recently, Emma, who was brutally dumped by Farmer Tom shortly after the intruders arrived, didn’t feel comfortable talking about his son.

“Yes, I knew that Tom has a son,” she shared. “However….he hasn’t mentioned anything about it, and I don’t want to say anything.”

Georgie is enjoying being mum to her fur baby Trevor. (Credit: Instagram)

FARMER TOM FINDS HIS WIFE

It’s unclear whether Tom’s son lives with him, and it’s yet to be confirmed whether Georgie has met Tom’s son.

It’s believed that Tom chose to not discuss his child in front of the cameras, and the women vying for his heart, in order to protect the child and his ex-partner from the public.

But Georgie is clearly keen to step in to a parenting role of some kind – on her application she shared how she was enjoying being a mum to a furry baby – her puppy, Trevor.

“You could say I’m a single mum: Trevor just graduated puppy school!” she wrote on her application.

But for now, the happy couple are focused on sharing their love for each other.

“Through this whole experience, I’ve really enjoyed every moment I’ve been with you,” Tom told Georgie when he professed his love. “I’m excited to take the next step in this and I’ve fallen really hard and fast for you… I’m totally in love with you.”

