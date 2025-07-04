Hayley, who resided on Jack’s farm in Tasmania, has spoken out on Instagram, weeks after the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion.

While it has been mere weeks since the reunion for us viewers, it has been months for the FWAW couples and contestants who have now settled back into their usual routine.

(Credit: Seven)

The hospitality manager, Hayley took to Instagram in early July to touch on her experience on Jack’s farm.

“Four weeks went by so quickly. That nervous feeling when you first meet people – especially in an environment like this. What am I walking into? What have I done? Will I be okay? But there was comfort too,” she wrote.

Temporarily relocating to Tasmania wasn’t completely unusual for Hayley given she grew up in the area, and actually went to the same high school as her Farmer.

“This place feels familiar. I grew up here. I used to stay with my Nan in Railton. I know these roads. I was born here. My parents were 15 minutes down the road as we were filming. Tasmania will always hold a special place in my heart, for so many reasons,” she continued.

(Credit: Instagram)

“What I’m trying to say is… those four weeks felt like a lifetime, but somehow still not long enough.

“Four incredible people- so different, but each one accepted me fully. Bed hair and all. And maybe this is our little group secret, but we watched every Shrek movie together. Laughing like kids. The little girl in me felt safe. Completely safe. How lucky am I to have had this experience- with these people?”

While Hayley didn’t find love on FWAW 2025, given Farmer Jack chose to continue a relationship with Sarah, she did find someone “special.”

“One of the producers said something I never forgot: ‘It’s funny about these women who don’t end up with the farmer, they often find their person before the show even airs. Like a third eye opens.’ And then I met him,” she wrote.

(Credit: Seven)

“The most special man. Sat beside me and watched every episode. Laughed with me as I watched myself embarrassingly get rejected from a kiss. Probably the LOML. 😉”

In an interview with New Idea, Hayley revealed her new man has been “amazing, kind, patient, and totally unfazed” by watching her search for love on FWAW.

