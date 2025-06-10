At last night’s farewell dinner on Farmer Wants A Wife, Farmer Corey, 24, shocked everyone when he decided to send Jadee home, choosing to continue farm life with Chloe and Keeley.

And while Jadee tearfully confessed her heartbreak to camera, revealing that she was “shocked that it’s me”– all that has since changed!

(Credit: Seven)

Since being booted from the farm, a few of the Farmer Wants A Wife women have been swapping notes on WhatsApp and things are not looking very favourable for cheeky and charming Biloela Farmer Corey.

In the WhatsApp exchanges the exited “wives” Chelsea and Jadee believe that like Corey was acting like a “puppet on a string”.

Chelsea and Jadee have now realised they were hearing the same promises at different times, leaving them questioning how special their individual connections with Farmer Corey really were.

According to the girls, behind the scenes, both of their exits unfolded in the same way: “He told us we were safe only because producers told him it would look better for TV if he blindsided us,” Chelsea reveals in the exclusive messages shown to Woman’s Day, adding, “Producers pushed him to send me home even though he didn’t want to. Hence why I didn’t have anything packed that night and why I was emotional.

“He also told Jadee that she wouldn’t go the night she left… hence why she was also so emotional [when she got sent home].”

“We trusted him, and he has no idea how much he hurt us.”

Another girl adds: “He was sweet at first, but things didn’t add up. The way he spoke to each of us, it was like he was trying to keep every option open. It didn’t feel genuine. We should have trusted our gut.”

(Credit: Seven)

Behind the scenes, tensions apparently simmered as the cameras rolled.

“Some of us felt like he was more into fame than the future,” one insider spills. “It was more about kissing on camera than making a connection.”

“He told us all the same things,” one contestant laughs. “Looking back, it’s like he had a script!”

While Farmer Corey is yet to make his final decision, those closest to the show aren’t convinced this will be a forever love story.

“We honestly hope he finds happiness,” says one of the eliminated women. “But we’d be lying if we said we thought it was going to last.”

For now, Chloe and Keeley remain on the farm but with cracks starting to show and secrets being swapped, this love story might be headed for a very different kind of finale.

