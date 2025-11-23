EXCLUSIVE: Budget Battlers’ Jess and Norm spill on their unique relationship: ‘We get along better now we’ve split’

Jess Eva and Norm Hogan say the best thing they ever did for their family – and their working relationship – was quietly splitting in 2021.

Advertisement

“We get along better now,” says Jess of the pair, who are currently on screen helping a fresh set of Aussie battlers refresh their homes in season two of Budget Battlers on Nine.

“And it’s good with a reno. I could ask Norm to do a horrendous job and normally you’d have to take that back to the marital bed but now you can let him cool off overnight and see him the next day. It’s wonderful,” she laughs.

“We don’t fight as much now,” agrees Norm. “It’s good.”

The Block stars Jess and Norm secretly split in 2021 however still live and work together. (Credit: 9 Network)

Advertisement

Jess, 42, says the former couple decided it was time to call it quits on their 12-year relationship because the former The Block stars “refuse to do damage to each other”.

“Sometimes you can do more damage trying to save a relationship. We will love each other forever and we’re very lucky to have that,” Jess tells Woman’s Day, revealing they’re keen to show their two kids, Freddie, 11, and Matilda, nine, “there are different forms of love and family.”

“Norm comes up and stays whenever he can. He’s got his own room and his own little part of the bathroom vanity,” she says of her ex, who goes between Victoria – where his elderly parents are based – and Jess’ home in Sydney. “We’ve got a good little modern family vibe going on.”

And when Dad isn’t around, Jess is proud to say their son steps up. “When Norm’s away, he’s out mowing the lawn – he’s beautiful,” says Jess of Freddie.

Advertisement

But the tween’s no doubt learned the concept of getting stuck in and helping those in need from his renovator parents, who are on a mission to make a difference with their uplifting reno show.

Since starring on The Block, Jess and Norm gone on to great success, and now host the highly-rated reno show Budget Battlers. (Credit: 9 Network)

FAMILY VALUES

While all their Budget Battlers projects pull on the heart-strings, Norm, 48, says he was particularly moved by the Mirboo North, Victoria, family who feature in the season two finale this week – five kids who lost their father Richo to cancer.

“It was a tough one. Like everybody else we’ve dealt with on the show, you don’t know the people at the start of the week and then by the end, you feel like you’re part of their family,” says Norm.

Advertisement

“You could see in the young bloke’s eyes, he’s trying to hold the fort together for his sisters. You can see the hurt in all their faces but the poor bugger, he’s trying to be the man of the house. It’s more than a job for us – we get caught up in the emotion.”

Jess and Norm share two children, Freddie and Matilda, together. (Credit: Instagram)

Jess says the pair are “very grateful” for the success of the show – and she’s already lining up worthy recipients for help if there’s a third season.

“There’s a town, Thargomindah, in Western Queensland, which was affected by flood and they’re all struggling,” says Jess. “A bloke called Dogga rang me and said, ‘I heard you’re doing the show. I’ve got a whole bunch of people who are struggling mentally because the floods are gone, but because it’s so isolated they’ve had trouble getting trades and product there’.

Advertisement

“So I was like, ‘Alright Dogga! If we go again, we’re coming!’ And that’s how the show comes about – a bloke will talk to a bloke, who’ll talk to a bloke, who’ll talk to a bloke called Dogga.”

Budget Battlers airs Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Nine

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.