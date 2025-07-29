Fears for Beau Ryan’s future at Channel 10 following Jonathan LaPaglia’s axing

Channel Ten insiders are concerned for Beau Ryan’s future after Jonathan LaPaglia was axed, and it’s been reported that Rodger Corser has also been let go from the network too.

The former NRL player has been hosting The Amazing Race for the network since 2019, and he also co-hosted Top Gear with JLP, which has reportedly also been axed.

“There’s genuine concern for the former NRL player-turned-TV presenter who has made a steady income out of hosting the competition-based reality series that sees him flown all around the world,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Beau’s got the support of his mates – JLP and Rodger Corser are both rooting for him, but no one feels safe at Network Ten right now.”

(Credit: Channel 10)

In 2021, Beau revealed that he earned $800,000 for hosting The Amazing Race while appearing on the Kyle and Jackie O show.

“When you are getting paid for something, you look at the hours. How long are we working here,” Beau said while explaining which gigs he ultimately decides to take on.

“Is that what you do? Do you look at that with The Amazing Race and consider how long [you’re away for]?” Kyle then asked, to which Beau responded: “Yeah. [I was away] for two to three months and I got paid $800,000.”

Fears for Beau’s future come after it was announced Jonathan LaPaglia would not be returning to host Australian Survivor in 2026, after nine years in the job.

“Australian Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years,” JLP wrote in an Instagram post at the start of the month. “But this one might just be the craziest of them all… because it happened to me.”

“I received a call from the Network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are ‘going in a different direction’. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up,” he continued.

Jonathan said he will miss the “immensely talented crew, all the crafty players and our loyal sassy audience” before metaphorically snuffing out his own torch.

(Credit: Instagram)

Three weeks after the JLP news, the Daily Mail reported that Rodger Corser had been “quietly let go” from Channel 10 after The Traitors was axed.

“Essentially anyone with anything close to six zeros [salary] has been let go,” a source told Woman’s Day at the time.

According to the insider, the 52-year-old actor is now wondering whether taking on The Floor hosting gig for rival network Channel 7 may have cost him his job at Channel 10.

“He probably feels like he priced himself out,” the source said.

The Traitors premiered on the network in 2023 and was axed in 2024.

