Todd Woodbridge fires back after viewer blasts his Olympics coverage

Todd Woodbridge has responded publicly after a disgruntled viewer took aim at Nine’s Winter Olympic broadcast – and at Todd himself – in a pointed social media spray.

The former tennis pro, who has built a reputation as one of television’s most hard-working presenters, was called out by a viewer on X (formerly Twitter), where they criticised the network’s coverage as “well below expectations.”

They questioned Todd’s involvement in the moguls commentary and suggested he was overstepping, describing what they saw as a habit of interjecting during key moments of each run. However, they were complimentary of expert analyst Britt Cox, calling her “brilliant” and a highlight of the coverage.

Todd, who travelled straight from Australian Open duties to the Winter Games in Italy, decided to set the record straight.

Responding directly, he clarified that Britt is the specialist voice on the broadcast, while his responsibility is to guide the conversation and draw out her expertise.

“The expert commentator is Britt Cox and she is brilliant,” Todd wrote. “The role of the lead, which I play, is to extract her knowledge… the lead role is to direct the commentary.”

As the exchange intensified, Todd suggested his critic misunderstood how live sports broadcasts are structured, at one point accusing him of “doubling down on your ignorance.”

Nine’s Olympic media materials list Todd as a Host rather than an expert commentator, aligning with his explanation that his job is to anchor the coverage rather than provide technical analysis.

Despite the online clash, there was at least common ground – both Todd and his critic were united in their praise of Britt’s contribution.

