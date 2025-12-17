Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Block’s Dani Wales shares heartbreaking post one year after tragedy

The date December 17 will forever be etched on The Block star Dani Wales’ heart. It’s the date Dani and her husband Foreman Dan Reilly – lost their baby girl.

Little Billie passed away at just 10 days old, after suffering complications from the birth.

And 2025 marked one whole year since Dani held her baby in her arms one last time. 

It’s a day Dani and Dan refer to as “Billie’s Special Day”. It was a day of firsts. An occasion Dani describes as “a day of just us – a family with our girl” but also “the hardest day we’ve ever lived”.

Dan Reilly and Dani Wales with their girl Billie
“When Dan read his journal entry for the day to me that night, while I was holding Billie, it sounded like he’d read me a beautiful story — a story about love & celebration of firsts,” Dani shared in an emotional Instagram post on the anniversary of Billie’s passing, recalling what happened that day.

“It was a snapshot in time of our lives where nothing mattered beyond the once in a lifetime experiences & memories we had made together that day, the 17th December 2024.

“Tonight we’ll read ‘Billie’s Special Day’ and remember that day, a day like no other,” she continued.

“The care & love we were shown by @theroyalwomens NICU and the support in making this day happen for us with @heartfelt_ausnz there to capture it, will never be forgotten.”

Dani accompanied her heartfelt post with an image of the family’s two beloved dogs, Hazel and Olive, meeting the baby who should have come home to live with them.

Dani Wales with her baby girl Billie before she died
Dani shared this poignant photo alongside her commemorative post. (Credit: Instagram/dani_wales)

“Driving home from the hospital that night, our world felt dark, yet the sunset was still so incredibly beautiful — extra beautiful that night. Beauty and grief existing side by side,” Dani – who is pregnant with her second child – shared in another poignant post.

“I watched as many sunsets as I could when I was pregnant with Billie, and I hope she got to see them through my eyes. 

“Now, the sun and sunsets have become my symbol for her — a reminder of her light, her aura and her warmth.”

Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

