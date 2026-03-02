Celebrities you didn’t know were Ten Pound Poms!

Throughout the decades, Australia has welcomed waves of British migrants seeking sunshine, opportunity, and a fresh start. Among them were the so-called “Ten Pound Poms” – Brits who took advantage of the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme that allowed them to move to Australia for just £10 after World War II.

While many arrived as unknown families chasing a new life, some would go on to become household names. From Hollywood stars to music icons, you might be surprised to learn that several famous faces began their Australian chapter as Ten Pound Poms.

(Credit: Getty)

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

Before she was Sandy in Grease, Olivia Newton-John was a budding singer, growing up in Melbourne. In 1954, when she was just five, Olivia and her family sailed from England to their true home of Australia.

“I’m so happy about finally becoming an Australian,” Olivia proudly said when she became a citizen in 1994 at the request of her daughter Chloe Lattanzi. “When Chloe heard the news, she was jumping around, just ecstatic.”

(Credit: Getty)

THE BEE GEES

In 1958, brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb left their hometown of Manchester, UK, for a new life in Brisbane. Looking to earn a living in their new home, the musicians formed the Bee Gees in 1959 and began touring in pubs and clubs around South East Queensland, releasing 22 studio albums.

Already household names, the release of Saturday Night Fever in 1977 propelled them into the stratosphere, in a career spanning five decades.

(Credit: Getty)

JULIA GILLARD

Julia Gillard’s journey to Australia began when a doctor suggested a warmer climate would help the then-four-year-old recover from bronchopneumonia. So the Gillards said goodbye to Wales and settled in Adelaide in 1966. A

fter finishing school, Julia forged a career as a lawyer before entering politics – and was elected as Australia’s first female PM in 2010. “When my parents migrated to this country they didn’t come asking for a free ride, they came seeking a fair go, and they found it,” she said.

(Credit: Getty)

HUGH JACKMAN

Although Hugh Jackman was born in Sydney, his parents Grace and Christopher had only arrived in Australia less than a year before, in 1967. While the Jackmans embraced life Down Under, his mum struggled with being away from extended family and moved back to the UK when Hugh was eight.

“It was traumatic,” he told Who in 2018. “I thought she was going to come back.” Hugh grew up to be one of our most bankable actors in billion-dollar blockbusters such as Deadpool & Wolverine.

(Credit: Getty)

KYLIE & DANNII MINOGUE

While Kylie and Dannii Minogue aren’t Ten Pound Poms themselves, their mum Carol was just 10 when she arrived in Australia on the same ship as the Gibb family. Although the pop princesses are true blue Aussies, they both hold a strong connection to their Welsh heritage thanks to their nan, Millie Jones.

“I just think of my grandparents going from the valleys of Wales to North Queensland [where they first settled] where there are mangoes falling off trees and snakes in the letterbox,” Kylie told BBC Radio 2 in 2018. “What a life change.”

