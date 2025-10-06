Sam Burgess welcomes second child with new wife Lucy as ex Phoebe is forced to sell home

The Burgess family is going through a season of change – with two big life events happening almost simultaneously, but in very different ways.

Former NRL star Sam Burgess and his wife Lucy have welcomed their second child together, sharing the news with friends and fans. But just as Sam celebrates a new chapter, his ex-wife Phoebe Burgess is quietly closing one of her own.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sam and Lucy took to social media to share the news of the arrival of their son, Mack Samuel Burgess. “How did I get so lucky? My family,” Lucy gushed.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2024, are now parents to two young children whom they’re raising in their home in Cheshire in the UK. Their daughter, Robbie, was born in September 2023.

(Credit: Erica Chapman/Domain & Instagram)

But while Sam celebrates the arrival of his son, his ex-wife Phoebe has listed her beloved Southern Highlands home for sale – the same property she bought following her split from Sam in 2019.

Located in the town of Bowral in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands, the renovated 19th-century cottage has been home for Phoebe and her two children, Poppy and Billy, whom she shares with Sam.

In an interview with Domain, Phoebe described the sale as bittersweet. “I’m trying to be OK with it. But yes, it does break my heart a little,” she admitted. “This home has been such a safe haven for me and the kids.”.

Phoebe also confirmed the reason for the sale, “We are a single-income family, completely, which is why I’m selling, which does break my heart. We couldn’t have it all at once, and that’s OK. That dream will have to be realised in the future.”

The former journalist shared, “It was always a place to come home to fireplaces and that cosy feeling of being locked away on your property with your family, good food and the people you love.

“It was a sanctuary for me; I was going through a painful time, and I had these two little kids who just came to life every time we drove down the highway.

“It was this soothing place where there was no one looking in.”

The Tuscan-style property features four bedrooms and sits on a 6949-square-metre block, and has been listed for $1.9 million.

