The sweet sentimental value behind the most iconic royal jewels

Royal jewels are far more than sparkling adornments – they’re cherished pieces that carry stories of love, legacy and the bonds that have the power to unite generations.

That means that while they’re sure to be worth a fortune, in terms of sentimental value, they’re absolutely priceless.

Here, we take a look at some of the most cherished jewels worn by our favourite royals and the touching stories behind them.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE ROYAL JEWELS

(Image: Getty) 01 The Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara Catherine, Princess of Wales, famously wore this tiara on her wedding day to Prince William. On loan from Queen Elizabeth, it was originally a wedding gift from King George VI to the Queen Mother in 1936. Queen Elizabeth was gifted the stunning tiara, which sparkles with more than 1,000 diamonds, on her 18th birthday.

(Image: Getty) 02 The Queen Mary Diamond Beandeau Tiara The glittering bandeau tiara was worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on her wedding day to Prince Harry. It was made in 1925 for Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, and originally featured a sapphire centrepiece, which has since been swapped for a diamond. The precious tiara was loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth for her wedding day.

(Image: Getty) 03 Diamond and turquoise earrings Queen Mary of Denmark is well known for her exquisite style, often accessorising her outfits with pieces that carry significant personal meaning. On a recent function held on board the family’s yacht, Mary wore jewels gifted to her by her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II for her 50th birthday. The jewellery included diamond and turquoise earrings, a matching brooch and ring. Mary has since been seen wearing the priceless jewels on special occasions, including at the coronation of King Charles of Britain.

(Image: Getty) 04 Lady Louise’s brooch Lady Louise Windsor, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, wears a special brooch as a tribute to her beloved grandfather. The sentimental piece of jewellery shows a horse head, horseshoe and whip and is a nod to the deep bond the pair had over their mutual adoration for carriage driving.

(Image: Getty) 05 Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings Meghan Markle wore a pair of beautiful butterfly earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to Colombia on August 16th. The earrings were, reportedly, gifted to Meghan by Harry when she was pregnant with their first child Archie.

(Image: Getty) 06 Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara This diamond-and-pearl headpiece is also known as Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and was commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913 to replicate a tiara owned by her grandmother Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel. The precious tiara was inherited by Queen Elizabeth who gave it to Princess Diana when she married King Charles. However, after they divorced in 1996, it was returned to Queen Elizabeth. And has since become a favourite piece of Catherine, Princess of Wales who borrows it for special occasions.

(Image: Getty) 07 Princess Andrew’s Meander tiara This tiara was a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth from her mother-in-law Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark. Queen Elizabeth gave it to her daughter Princess Anne in 1972. She wore it in her engagement photos with Captain Mark Phillips. Later, it was worn by Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall on her wedding day in 2011.

(Image: Getty) 08 Catherine, Princess of Wales, engagement ring Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, using the same engagement ring King Charles used when he asked the late Princess Diana for her hand in marriage. It’s believed that Princess Di chose the beautiful sapphire ring herself. With a 12-carat oval sapphire and 14 solitaire diamonds set in a white gold band, she certainly had some amazing taste in jewellery.