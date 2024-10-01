Queen Mary left in charge and feeling the pressure while Fred takes a holiday

There are few royals as cool, calm and collected as capable Queen Mary of Denmark. But even she was a little flustered over being left alone and in charge of the country last week.

A Danish royal insider says that Mary, 52, is not pleased that her husband, King Frederik, 56, was out of town visiting his cousin while she stepped in as regent for the first time since the coronation. She has stepped up in the wake of 84-year-old Queen Margrethe’s recent fall and subsequent injuries.

PICKING UP THE SLACK

“Mary can’t quite believe this has happened again. It seems the moment he heads off for another break, all hell breaks loose and she’s left picking up the slack,” the source explains of Fred’s ill-timed trip.

He jetted off to see Prince Gustav, 55, just days after his mother was discharged from two nights in hospital.

A second Danish royal insider says the extra stress comes at a time when Fred and Mary’s marriage is already under the microscope.

They note, “It does seem like they are not spending time together and supporting each other as much as we used to see them do.

“She’s been acting withdrawn and seems more closed off than we normally see her in public – like she’s putting on a façade.”

RESPONSIBILITY ON MARY

Last week, Margrethe returned to Fredensborg Castle nursing her left hand in plaster and a neck collar, which she’ll have to wear for several months. The royal household said she will “be in recovery for a longer period of time”, and the source adds the matriarch “definitely seems more vulnerable than usual”.

“There is the realisation that Margrethe is getting old and will not always be here to ‘rescue’ the family from problems,” says the source.

With Margrethe’s scheduled public engagements cancelled, the responsibility has fallen on her daughter-in-law Mary to keep representing the family.

“It’s all been a bit daunting for Mary and with her heir Prince Christian in Africa and Fred over in Germany, once again it has felt like the weight of the monarchy is resting solely on her shoulders,” the source says.

PRESSURE TO DELIVER

Adding to this already busy period, last week Mary, Frederik and their four children were due to officially move back to Amalienborg Palace. They relocated earlier this year when a fire ravaged parts of the city.

Mary looked confident when she attended the National Conference for Health Visitors with The Mary Foundation, later giving a speech. Yet, despite her calm demeanour, the insider says Mary has been feeling the pressure to deliver.

“Not all Danish people think there should be a royal house, and that also puts a lot of pressure on Mary,” the source says. “She has seemed a bit off and not her usual self, and people notice that.”

A NIGHT WITH FRED!

Poor Mary’s had to hear her share of tales about Fred’s wild partying over the years. But now two stunning Danish blondes have dished on spending a night on the town with him last year!

TV presenter Janni Ree says she and her friend Camilla Dalsgaard – a pro on Dancing With The Stars – partied with Fred in the town of Skagen.

She revealed, “Camilla and I ended up partying with him, just the three of us.

“It was insanely nice. He wasn’t drunk, but he was happy and healthy. Very fresh indeed. He is a festive guy.”