The British royal family have taken to Instagram to reveal the exciting news that Princess Beatrice, 36, is pregnant!

This will be the Princess of York’s second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40.

Beatrice is pregnant! (Credit: Getty)

“🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna,” the post read.

“👑 His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The couple’s first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born in September 2021, and Edoardo also has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship, Christopher Wolf “Wolfie” Mapelli Mozzi.

Along with the official royal family page, members of Beatrice’s immediate family also shared their excitement amid the pregnancy news.

The couple share daughter Sienna and Beatrice is step mother to Wolfie. (Credit: Instagram)

“Darling Beatrice. Words can’t quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing,” Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared on Instagram.

“Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love 💜.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old’s younger sister Princess Eugenie, 34, also took to Instagram to share a sweet message.

“Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang.”

Princess Beatrice’s new baby will arrive sometime in early 2025, and will become 11th in line to the throne behind Sienna.

He or she won’t have an official royal title as Edoardo did not receive one himself from the late Queen Elizabeth II prior to he and Beatrice’s marriage.

The couple have been together since 2018, and became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

Beatrice and Edoardo went on to tie the knot in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning they had a private and intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle in front of just 20 guests, including Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.