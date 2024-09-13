Royal watchers are conflicted over Prince William’s new look

While the Wales family were on their annual summer break at their Norfolk holiday home, Prince William and Princess Catherine released a video message where William was sporting some rarely-seen facial hair.

Royal watchers chalked it up to the couple being relaxed while on holiday, but it seems the beard is here to stay as the Prince of Wales has since rocked his new look to multiple official events.

Prince William was first seen with his facial hair in a video message posted in August. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans have quickly flocked to social media to make their opinions on William’s beard known – and not everyone is happy about it.

Who knew that something as simple as facial hair could spark such a fierce debate?

Some royal watchers have claimed the prince looks “dashing” and “handsome”, while others have made their dislike known.

Some interesting conspiracy theories have even been stirred up, with some fans claiming William is rocking the beard in an attempt to look more like his brother Harry.

An even more far-fetched theory is that the 42-year-old is channelling his inner David Beckham, whom his father, King Charles, notoriously shares a close relationship with!

While attending the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell on 12 September, Prince William was once again sporting his new facial hair.

The heir to the British throne was at the event to watch the RAF cadets graduate, but many royal watchers were more focused on his beard.

“Here for the beard comments!! 😝 🔥,” someone wrote, while another commented, “With all due respect Your Highness the prince of Wales you are just taking our breath away with this beard 😍😍😍 pls keep it🥰🥰🥰.”

Many other fans echoed these sentiments with people writing, “He looks even more handsome with a beard! ✨,” and, “William needs to keep the beard! Very dashing!”

The majority of comments saw people expressing their love of the beard, but not everyone was happy to see the Prince of Wales sporting facial hair at a royal engagement.

Wills also sported his beard on a recent trip to South Wales. (Credit: Getty)

“Please shave,” someone begged, while another added, “Get a shave. You’re a King in waiting.”

Some people even tried to hit home, commenting, “Your brother grows a better beard ✨🎤,” and, “William shave it off. Makes you look old!”

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Prince decides to keep the facial hair or retire it from public life!