Prince Harry eyes a UK homecoming on the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry is reportedly contemplating a return to the United Kingdom, sparking speculation about a potential reconciliation with his royal family.

With the 27th anniversary of his mum Princess Diana’s death having just passed on August 31st, the Duke of Sussex seems to be feeling the pull to reconnect with the only family he has left.

And this pull appears to have only grown stronger following his recent low-profile trip to the UK for his mother’s brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes memorial service.

The event, which was held close to the royal Sandringham Estate, marked a rare occasion where both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William were seen together.

While they reportedly “kept their distance” and were not seen speaking to each other, perhaps their icy relationship has begun to thaw.

It is, after all, what their beloved mother would’ve wanted, according to her butler Paul Burrell. In fact, he is confident that Diana would have “sorted” the matter long ago.

“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense,” he told OK.

A CHANGE OF HEART?

Harry’s surprise visit to the UK comes amid reports that he is seeking advice from former aides and confidantes “from his old life” as he contemplates ending his “US exile” and rehabilitating his image.

According to the Mail, it seems to be just the latest move in his bid to begin a new chapter and reconcile with his family. It could potentially see him “initiate a partial return to the royal fold”.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” said the source.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

The insider stressed that Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, “are not seeking a permanent return” to the UK, however.

It’s reported that at least one of those approached by Harry is a trusted confidante “from the old school”, and that the Duke is said to be open to ideas, including a return to “very low-key royal duties”.

That is, the insider added, “if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it.”

A YEARNING FOR THE PAST

Recent reports also indicate that Prince Harry is feeling nostalgic for his old life in Britain. He’s missing the camaraderie of the English lifestyle he left behind.

According to a friend of the Duke of Sussex, he comes across as frustrated by how things have worked out since his move to the US.

“He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted,” the friend claimed.

“I think he misses being over here desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

And another source, who has known Harry since his teenage years, said, “He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man.

“He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends.”