Meghan Markle reveals the real reason she dresses like she does in new interview

Meghan Markle knows her influence, and The Duchess of Sussex isn’t afraid to flaunt it. Since becoming a member of the royal family, things drastically changed for the former Suits actress.

Suddenly, everything about her faced intense scrutiny under the public’s watchful eye, including her wardrobe. In a recent interview, the mum-of-two told the New York Times that she recognised how much attention went to her fashion choices after she became engaged to Prince Harry.

She recalled carrying a Strathberry handbag to her very first royal engagement in December 2017, and shockingly, the bag sold out just 11 minutes after she was seen with it.

The bag that sold out in a record 11 minutes. (Image: Getty)

That moment, she made a promise to use her platform for good. Meghan said, “[It] changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together.

“Times I know there is a global spotlight and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with and smaller, up-and coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”

She added, “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do. And that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

A WISE INVESTMENT

This new interview comes as the Duchess reveals she’s adding the handbag brand Cesta Collective to her investment portfolio, which consists of female-run companies.

On finding these amazing, yet lesser-known brands, Meghan, who began investing in companies led by women back in 2020, admitted it’s as simple as an internet search.

With fashion comes great power, especially if you’re a royal. (Image: Getty)

“I spent a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” she said. “When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

Cesta Collective specialises in gorgeous handwoven handbags. Women in Rowanda make the bags and then the woven basket bags get their finishing touches in Italy.

Meghan wore a Cesta bag on a dinner date with Harry in May 2023 alongside their celeb friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and their respective partners.

After Meghan was seen carrying the handbag, Cesta co-founder Erin Ryder told the New York Times that they “had more sales in one day than we’ve ever had.”

The famous Cesta bag that made the brand world-famous. (Image: Getty)

Erin and her co-founder Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano wrote Meghan a thank-you note for bringing attention to their brand. And eventually, the Duchess offered to become their first outside investor.

On investing in these brands, Meghan said she sees them as a complement to her highly-anticipated lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

“Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself,” she shared.