Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88

Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, has sadly died at the age of 88.

Advertisement

The Vatican confirmed the news on Easter Monday, 21 April.

(Credit: Getty)

Pope Francis’ death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican which read: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

Advertisement

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

(Credit: Getty)

Francis became the Head of the Catholic Church in 2013, but in recent years his health began to decline.

Advertisement

Most recently, the Vatican announced on February 18 that he had developed pneumonia in both of his lungs, and that his condition remained “complex”. At the time, he had been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on February 14.

The process for choosing a new pope, conclave, will now in the coming days.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.