  •  
EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan ends family feud!

Christmas has come early for the actor who has reunited with his son.
After being estranged for years, Pierce Brosnan couldn’t keep the smile from his face as he stepped out for dinner in London with his son Christopher.

“Pierce and Chris have been slowly reconnecting over the past six months – it’s been slow, cautious but very encouraging,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Getty)

It’s an important moment for the Hollywood legend and 53-year-old Christopher who struggled with addiction for many years.

In 2005, Pierce, 72, revealed he’d cut off his adoptive son in the hope that Christopher would get help for his cocaine and heroin addiction. But now, the biological son of Pierce’s late first wife, Cassandra Harris, has reportedly been sober for 18 months.

Pierce shared Christopher with his late first wife Cassandra. (Credit: Getty)

“Pierce never lost track of Christopher and always made sure he had a way to reach out to him,” says the insider.

“He kept a geographic distance between them, but Pierce never stopped communicating with Chris. The whole family is ecstatic to have him back in their lives.”

