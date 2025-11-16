Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Patti Newton’s getting by with a little help from her friends

It's been over four years since Bert passed.
“Miss you everyday Alb,” Patti Newton wrote in a touching tribute to her late husband Bert Newton on November 10 while sharing a video clip of their 1974 wedding on Instagram.

October 30 marked four years since the 80-year-old star lost her love of more than 50 years.

(Credit: Media Mode)

So it’s no wonder the actress appeared in need of a hug from her friend and longtime stylist, as she bumped into him in the street while out shopping with daughter Lauren, 45, in Melbourne’s Camberwell on November 5.

Patti’s confessed living without Bert is “getting worse rather than getting better” but she previously told Woman’s Day her close circle is there to support her.

“I’ve got great friends that I’ve had since I started at Channel Nine at 15 – I’ve still got all of them and we have lunches and coffees and chats on the phone and we’re always giving one another advice. I think I’m lucky in that way,” she says. “I do have a nice little group around me. That keeps me happy.”

(Credit: Media Mode)
