Patti Newton’s getting by with a little help from her friends

“Miss you everyday Alb,” Patti Newton wrote in a touching tribute to her late husband Bert Newton on November 10 while sharing a video clip of their 1974 wedding on Instagram.

Advertisement

October 30 marked four years since the 80-year-old star lost her love of more than 50 years.

(Credit: Media Mode)

So it’s no wonder the actress appeared in need of a hug from her friend and longtime stylist, as she bumped into him in the street while out shopping with daughter Lauren, 45, in Melbourne’s Camberwell on November 5.

Patti’s confessed living without Bert is “getting worse rather than getting better” but she previously told Woman’s Day her close circle is there to support her.

Advertisement

“I’ve got great friends that I’ve had since I started at Channel Nine at 15 – I’ve still got all of them and we have lunches and coffees and chats on the phone and we’re always giving one another advice. I think I’m lucky in that way,” she says. “I do have a nice little group around me. That keeps me happy.”

(Credit: Media Mode)

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.