Oprah Winfrey opens up about transformative weight loss journey

Oprah Winfrey recently showed off her toned figure while out and about in Sydney during her Australian tour.

The 71-year-old star has long been open about the challenges she has faced with her weight, and her latest appearance reflects the progress she has made on a deeply personal health journey.

The media mogul has lost over 20 kilograms in recent years, a transformation that began after she underwent knee surgery in 2021.

Following the operation, Oprah started hiking as part of her recovery and gradually increased her goals.

“I could eventually hike three to five miles every day,” she told People magazine. “I felt stronger, fitter, and more alive than I had in years.”

Losing weight also helped ease the pressure on her knees, allowing her to move more freely and comfortably.

Beyond the physical changes, Oprah says her outlook on life has also shifted.

She has spoken about feeling a greater sense of urgency to live well and take care of her body, explaining that she feels more at peace and connected to herself than ever before.

Oprah has also addressed her use of GLP-1 medication, which is often prescribed to help manage appetite.

She revealed that her weight once reached 107 kilos and admitted she spent many years blaming herself.

“I realised I had a predisposition that no amount of willpower could control,” she explained.

Rather than seeing the medication as a quick fix, Oprah describes it as a helpful tool to prevent weight fluctuations, alongside regular exercise and healthy habits.

“It’s not a magic solution,” she said, adding that real effort and consistency are still essential.

Now, Oprah says she is done with shame – both from others and from herself.

