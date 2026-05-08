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Nat Barr breaks down in tears during emotional Mother’s Day moment

“I don’t think many people talk about it.”
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Natalie Barr was left in tears on live television after a heartfelt Mother’s Day chat with her mum hit closer to home than she expected.

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The Sunrise host, who shares sons Lachlan, 23, and Hunter, 19, with husband Andrew Thompson, sat down with her mother Julie for a special on-air segment – and things quickly got emotional.

(Credit: Seven)

When Nat asked her mum what she thought the hardest part of motherhood was, Julie’s answer stopped her in her tracks.

“I think it’s when everybody grows up and moves away, as you’re finding out now,” Julie said.

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Fighting back tears, Nat replied: “Yeah, I don’t think many people talk about when they move away.”

Co-host Matt Shirvington was equally moved when the segment wrapped up back in the studio. “Wow. If we weren’t crying before, we’re crying now. Love you mum,” he said.

Fans were quick to react online, with one commenting: “Awwwwww Nat! You’re so gorgeous. And a beautiful mother, I have no doubt.” Another simply wrote: “Awww Nat you made me cry.”

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It’s not the first time Nat has opened up about the struggle of her sons leaving home. Speaking to Who magazine in 2024, she admitted she had been “mourning their childhood” after both boys moved out – and confessed to moping around the house and eating too much chocolate in those first few months.

But she says she’s in a much better place now – she’s even taken up Pilates. “It’s not so bad coming home to an empty house now,” she said.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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