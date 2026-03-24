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Miranda Kerr debuts dramatic transformation in glam new shoot

Her striking new era.
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Miranda Kerr has stepped into a bold new era – albeit, temporarily.

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In a stunning new shoot for Marie Claire Australia, the 42-year-old model unveiled a dramatic transformation that’s turning heads. 

Known for her signature glossy brunette hair and natural beauty, Miranda switched things up in a big way, debuting a voluminous blonde look inspired by none other than Brigitte Bardot. 

The teased, back-combed style wig gives her a sultry, retro edge that feels different from her usual polished image.

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Shot in the Hollywood Hills, Miranda stuns on the cover in a figure-hugging silver gown by Louis Vuitton, complete with corset detailing.

The overall vibe is confident, glamorous, and daring – proof that she’s not afraid to shake things up.

But this transformation isn’t just about appearances. Miranda says she’s in a really good place in her life right now, embracing who she is and allowing herself to have more fun. 

(Credit: Getty)
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At the same time, she’s channeling that energy into a new creative project. Miranda has teamed up with Michael Hill to launch AMOUR: The Miranda Kerr Collection, a limited-edition jewellery line inspired by the romance of Paris. 

The collection features nine pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all designed to be worn every day or layered for a more elevated look.

The standout detail across the range is the interlocking heart motif, symbolising love and connection. It’s a personal touch for Miranda, who revealed she used to draw similar heart designs as a child.

With a fresh new look, a meaningful collaboration, and a renewed sense of confidence, Miranda Kerr is showing a different side of herself.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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