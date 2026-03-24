Miranda Kerr debuts dramatic transformation in glam new shoot

Miranda Kerr has stepped into a bold new era – albeit, temporarily.
In a stunning new shoot for Marie Claire Australia, the 42-year-old model unveiled a dramatic transformation that’s turning heads.
Known for her signature glossy brunette hair and natural beauty, Miranda switched things up in a big way, debuting a voluminous blonde look inspired by none other than Brigitte Bardot.
The teased, back-combed style wig gives her a sultry, retro edge that feels different from her usual polished image.
Shot in the Hollywood Hills, Miranda stuns on the cover in a figure-hugging silver gown by Louis Vuitton, complete with corset detailing.
The overall vibe is confident, glamorous, and daring – proof that she’s not afraid to shake things up.
But this transformation isn’t just about appearances. Miranda says she’s in a really good place in her life right now, embracing who she is and allowing herself to have more fun.
At the same time, she’s channeling that energy into a new creative project. Miranda has teamed up with Michael Hill to launch AMOUR: The Miranda Kerr Collection, a limited-edition jewellery line inspired by the romance of Paris.
The collection features nine pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all designed to be worn every day or layered for a more elevated look.
The standout detail across the range is the interlocking heart motif, symbolising love and connection. It’s a personal touch for Miranda, who revealed she used to draw similar heart designs as a child.
With a fresh new look, a meaningful collaboration, and a renewed sense of confidence, Miranda Kerr is showing a different side of herself.