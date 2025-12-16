Miley Cyrus is getting married and she’s in a wedding race for one surprising reason

She quipped that her dazzling custom-made engagement ring was a “Black Friday deal” due to the timing of her engagement announcement but a jewellery expert estimates that Miley Cyrus’ cushion cut diamond set in 14-carat gold ring bestowed on her by fiance Maxx Morando could’ve cost a whopping $685,000!

Miley’s ring was custom-made by Jacquie Aiche. (Credit: Getty)

And while the congratulations to the happy couple have come thick and fast, it also hasn’t gone unnoticed that Miley’s dazzling reveal at Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere could also have been

a “strategic move in a silent, glamorous game of matrimonial chess”, says Daily Mail.

RINGING IN HER LOVE

No celebrity engagement happens in a vacuum and just three months before Liily drummer Maxx, 27, and Miley, 33, went public with their happy news, the Party In The USA singer’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 35, beat Miley to it when he revealed he was newly engaged to girlfriend of six years, Gabriella Brooks.

The duo surprised friends, including his brother Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon during a boat party in Ibiza.

And Liam isn’t the only one determined to steal Miley’s engagement thunder.

Rumours have been swirling for months that Miley’s loved-up dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, and his glamorous girlfriend, British model Elizabeth Hurley, 60, have been planning to make a splash with their own bling ring announcement – something Miley was not prepared to be beaten to!

A FAMILY AFFAIR

“Miley was thrilled when her mum remarried, but since then it’s been a roll-call of engagements and weddings, including Liam in September. Now her dad’s talking about how to propose to Liz in an unforgettable way, well, enough was enough.

Could a Chrissie proposal be incoming for Liz and Billy Ray? (Credit: Getty)

“Miley was NOT going to be beaten to the altar by her own dad – or her bitter ex-husband,” says a Woman’s Day insider.

“She and Maxx have been engaged for some time. In fact, they almost announced it earlier this year but the whole Liz and Billy show took over.

“Miley’s not tying the knot because everyone else is, she and Maxx are the real deal, but there is a sweet revenge over planning her own wild wedding that’s guaranteed to overshadow anything

her ex or her dad can come up with.

CRAZY IN LOVE

“Miley and Maxx are crazy in love. He’s the guy she’s able to be her authentic self with and he loves her, warts and all. They have a wonderful creative partnership as well, so it’s a deep connection between them and she can’t wait to start a family with him.

“This time there will be no low-key Tennessee wedding for Miley. She’s going all out and is determined for it to be bigger and better than anything Billy Ray or Liam can do.”

