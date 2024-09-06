MAFS expert Mel Schilling fires back at Elle Macpherson’s holistic cancer treatment claims

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling is firing back at WelleCo founder Elle Macpherson’s recent claims about treating her cancer holistically.

The Australian supermodel opened up about her secret cancer diagnosis in an interview, promoting her new book. The 60-year-old discovered she had breast cancer in 2017 after she had a lumpectomy to remove a growth.

‘The Body’ shared that she spent weeks deciding what treatment to take. She sought advice from “32 doctors and experts” who recommended she undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction.

Elle opened up about her cancer journey in her new memoir. (Image: Getty)

Ultimately, Elle chose not to follow their advice and instead, opted for “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” to treating her cancer.

Her approach is said to be similar to that of late Grease star Olivia Newton-John, from whom Elle sought advice after she complemented her clinical treatment for breast cancer with holistic therapies.

Mel, who is currently undergoing treatment for colon cancer, doesn’t take issue with Elle’s choice. However, she is irked that Elle is opening up about her cancer journey while pushing her new memoir Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself and WelleCo supplements.

“I’m having some thoughts about Elle and the interviews she is doing lately, as a relatively new member of the cancer community and as someone who has just completed six months of chemo,” Mel said in a video on her Instagram page.

Mel shared her concerns about Elle’s dangerous claims on her Instagram page. (Image: Instagram)

“﻿She chose not to do that and chose a more holistic, wellness approach, which included things like prayer, meditation and so on.

“I have a problem with Elle Macpherson as a high-profile role model, a woman we aspire to, who is selling products,” she continued.

“For me, this message she is peddling is plagued with judgment, arrogance, superiority and privilege. It concerns me.

“My concern is that people in the cancer community will hear this and feel less than, feel that it’s not fair ﻿that she has access to this kind of stuff and they don’t, they might feel judged for taking the medical route.

Elle opens up in her new memoir. (Image: Instagram)

“My greatest concern is people will listen to her and then choose not to take the medical route and could be in danger.”

Mel then issued a plea for anyone in a position of influence to wield their powers wisely. She wants them to consider the impact of their messages on everyday people.

And even more, she urged her followers to always speak to their doctors and do their research.

According to Cancer Australia, “There’s no evidence that alternative therapies help treat cancer. Some alternative therapies have been studied and found to be ineffective or even harmful.”