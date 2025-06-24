Lisa Millar’s sad admission: “I couldn’t go on”

Two years ago, Lisa Millar was bullied so viciously by online trolls that she wasn’t able to return for the final segment of ABC’s News Breakfast program.

Advertisement

It was March 2023, and Lisa experienced a wardrobe malfunction on air. During the break, she went online and clicked on a news story about the malfunction, where they had republished horrible, misogynistic comments from online trolls.

“I was still on air, it’s 8.55am and up on my computer comes the first story (about the comments on social media),” the 56-year-old told the Daily Telegraph this week. “I couldn’t go on with the program, I could feel the tears immediately.”

The veteran journalist continued to cry all day and later sought out the help of a therapist.

Two days later, on International Women’s Day, Lisa, who now hosts Muster Dogs, spoke about the experience of being a woman in the public eye during a segment on News Breakfast.

Advertisement

“I’d like to take a minute to talk about what went on during the last 48 hours. If you’re blessedly oblivious and you’ve just been getting on with your life, great!, I won’t dwell on it,” she began. “The fact that what I wore on Monday attracted obnoxious commentary on Twitter — foul disgusting personal abuse that I couldn’t and wouldn’t repeat — was upsetting.”

Lisa has been nominated for the 2025 Gold Logie. Credit: Instagram.

“On this International Women’s Day, I’m angry on behalf of myself, and also on behalf of other women, young women who see those stories and see someone like me being violently abused day after day for whatever reason bullies can find,” she continued. “I worry it might make you think that no progress has been made and that it’s not worth it to be a woman in the public arena.”

The ABC also released a statement, accusing News Corp and the Daily Mail of amplifying the voices of online trolls by republishing their comments.

Advertisement

“Giving anonymous social media bullies publicity on a national platform is participating in perpetuating antisocial behaviour and the very serious issue of online abuse of women,” the statement read.

Lisa had taken on the role at the News Breakfast desk after a posting in the ABC’s Europe bureau, where she covered a string of terrorist attacks, followed by a posting in Washington.

She was trolled constantly during her posts for everything from her interviewing style to whether she smiled enough. In 2021, she made the decision to leave Twitter altogether.

“I just deactivated it, I didn’t announce it,” she told The Age at the time. “I wasn’t looking to make a fuss.”

Advertisement

“It got to a point where there was nothing I could do and the balance had totally swung,” she continued. “I could not stop the constant barrage of criticism while we were on air. I do 15 hours of live TV a week – there are going to be words that come out of my mouth that aren’t exactly right.”

In July 2024, Lisa announced she was leaving News Breakfast and the ABC’s news division to concentrate on her TV programs, Back Roads and Muster Dogs.

Lisa on the set of Muster Dogs. Credit: Instagram.

“In 35 years of journalism I’ve never done anything so exciting, unpredictable, and fun,” she said, while announcing her departure on air. “It’s only worked because of the awesome team in front of the cameras and behind the scenes who kept me laughing.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to hit the road and discover more of the incredible stories that make up the remarkable tapestry of our culture. There are so many adventures ahead, whether it be with Back Roads, Muster Dogs, or new projects we’re cooking up. What a privilege it is to be a part of that future.”

Now, two years on from that horrible trolling experience, Lisa is having the last laugh as she’s just been nominated for the Gold Logie.

“I cannot confirm or deny if I raised the middle finger to an imaginary world out there,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “I may have hidden it behind my palm … it felt good.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.